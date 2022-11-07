Dorchester man arraigned on vehicle theft, OUI, bribery charges after South Boston incident

A judge released Froio on personal recognizance during his arraignment Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court. He was also ordered to remain alcohol free, to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and to submit to random screenings, prosecutors said.

Derek Froio, 29, is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and bribing a public employee, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Dorchester man was arraigned Monday on charges including vehicle theft and drunk driving following an incident early Saturday in which he allegedly stole a car in South Boston while under the influence and then tried to bribe police officers, prosecutors said.

Froio is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 16. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

“As if this individual didn’t make enough trouble for himself by stealing a car and driving while intoxicated, he added to his problems by attempting to bribe his way out of the situation,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “He’s fortunate that his bad decisions didn’t lead to him or anyone else getting hurt.”

Boston police were flagged down on West Broadway at about 1:57 a.m. Saturday by a man who who said his vehicle was stolen, prosecutors said. He pointed it out at a traffic light at the East Broadway and West Broadway intersection, the statement said..

Officers knocked on the window and the driver, identified as Froio, appeared to be non-responsive, prosecutors said.

They tried to open the door and tell Froio to put it in park, but Froio allegedly pressed the gas, “nearly striking the officers,” the statement said.

The car went several feet and then stopped, prosecutors said. Officers were then able to take Froio out of the car and handcuff him, the statement said.

“Officers observed Froio to be unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech, smelling of alcohol, and having red and glossy eyes,” the statement said. “After being placed under arrest, Froio became extremely agitated and said ‘[My] dad is going to kill [me]… how much is this going [to] cost, 10 Gs?’”

He allegedly resisted being fingerprinted and refused to take a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said.

“While being booked, Froio told officers that ‘I’ll send you both $5,000 each to make this go away… I get there is a moral compass, but we all need money. That’s a vacation,’ ” the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.