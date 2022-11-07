Following warm weather, rain and cooler temperatures ahead this week

Boston, Providence, Worcester, Burlington, Vt., and Caribou, Maine all set new records for warmth this weekend, just to name a few. In Northern Vermont it was the warmest November day ever recorded. Boston’s temperature Sunday was more than 20 degrees above average.

Today will mark the end of an incredible stretch of warm weather for November.

Our changing climate makes these types of warm weather events more likely. On the positive side, we are saving money on very expensive heating costs and it certainly was enjoyable for most of us. However, a warmer planet is also the reason why our summers are becoming increasingly so hot.

Advertisement

If you’re wishing for cooler November temperatures you are in luck. By Tuesday morning the air will be exceedingly dry and temperatures will be back down within a few degrees of 40.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will reach well into the 70s once again. NOAA

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, in spite of brilliant sunshine, will only reach the lower 50s. If you’re up tomorrow morning between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., take a look to the western sky at the eclipse as the moon is setting. It should be a pretty brilliant scene and a good photography opportunity.

A lunar eclipse will be visible on the East Coast as the Moon is setting Tuesday morning. NASA

There’s a quick warm up on Thursday with readings getting back into the 60s. At this time, you’re likely to be hearing about a tropical system named Nicole heading into Florida and the southeast. This weather system is likely to bring strong winds and rain as well as the potential for coastal flooding and a storm surge.

Nicole may become a hurricane before reaching South Florida later this week. National hurricane Center

Friday the system will approach southern New England. The exact track will determine what type of weather we have but there is the potential for heavy rain and some gusty winds as we start the weekend. As a matter of fact, if the track ends up ideal for heavy rain we could see one to three inches. No doubt this would affect field games Saturday morning. It will be a mild rain with temperatures in the 60s.

Advertisement

The European model brings heavy rain to the Northeast Friday night and Saturday. TropicalTidbits

Whatever happens, we should clear with typical November temperatures for Sunday in the beginning of the following week. There are signs of a more prolonged cooldown thereafter with the 8-14 day outlook showing below average temperatures more likely.