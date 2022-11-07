Man arrested on assault, gun charges following double shooting in Melrose on Sunday

Police said they went to the area of Waverly Place off West Wyoming Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license, Melrose police said in a statement Monday.

A man was arrested Monday on assault and gun charges in connection with a Melrose double shooting Sunday night, police said.

They found two men with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and began to give them medical care, police said. The men were taken to area hospitals but have since been released.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and a search Sunday night was not fruitful, police said. Melrose police collected evidence from the scene with the assistance of State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the statement said.

Corcoran was later identified as a suspect, and an investigation “showed that the shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation that occurred between the suspect and victims shortly before the shooting took place,” the statement said.

Corcoran was arrested in Saugus Monday afternoon, police said. He set to be arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

