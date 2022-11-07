Mass. man charged with reckless driving after allegedly speeding 107 mph on N.H. highway with child in car, police say

A 36-year-old Andover, Mass. man was charged with reckless operation after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 93 with a child in the back seat on Saturday in New Hampshire, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.
Jonathan Hosmer was clocked driving 107 miles per hour in a white sedan on Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, police said. There was an adult woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the backseat.
A state trooper pulled Hosmer over and arrested him, police said.
Hosmer was charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will eventually appear in Concord District Court, authorities said.
