Mass. man charged with reckless driving after allegedly speeding 107 mph on N.H. highway with child in car, police say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated November 7, 2022, 40 minutes ago

A 36-year-old Andover, Mass. man was charged with reckless operation after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 93 with a child in the back seat on Saturday in New Hampshire, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Jonathan Hosmer was clocked driving 107 miles per hour in a white sedan on Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, police said. There was an adult woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the backseat.

A state trooper pulled Hosmer over and arrested him, police said.

Hosmer was charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will eventually appear in Concord District Court, authorities said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com.

