Mass. man charged with reckless driving after allegedly speeding 107 mph on N.H. highway with child in car, police say

A 36-year-old Andover, Mass. man was charged with reckless operation after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 93 with a child in the back seat on Saturday in New Hampshire, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Jonathan Hosmer was clocked driving 107 miles per hour in a white sedan on Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, police said. There was an adult woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the backseat.