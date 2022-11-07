Mass. man pleads guilty to tax fraud conspiracy involving $20 million in lottery winnings

He was indicted by a federal grand jury along with two others in August 2021 .

Mohamed Jaafar, 31, of Watertown and Waltham, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement .

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to participating in a tax fraud conspiracy, claiming more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings with others as part of a scheme, officials said Monday.

Jaafar’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Prosecutors said Jafaar admitted to conspiring with others to buy winning lottery tickets from the winners for cash at a discount between 10 to 30 percent of a ticket’s value. Between 2011 and 2019, he and his alleged co-conspirators claimed over $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings and cashed in more than 13,000 lottery tickets, the statement said.

Jaafar was the third-highest individual ticket casher in Massachusetts in 2019, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The scheme is called “ten-percenting,” prosecutors said. It’s a way for lottery winners to avoid taxes or child support payments on their winnings by not identifying themselves to the state lottery commission or the Internal Revenue Service, the statement said.

“Mohamed Jaafar admitted to presenting the winning tickets to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission as his own and collecting the full value of the tickets,” the statement said. “Mohamed Jaafar also admitted to reporting the ticket winnings on his income tax returns and improperly offsetting the claimed winnings with falsified gambling losses, thereby avoiding federal income taxes.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2023, prosecutors said. The charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, and restitution, the statement said.

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.