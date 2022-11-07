Mayor Michelle Wu signs new political map after contentious City Council process

Wu’s signature Monday caps a stunningly divisive process on the Boston City Council, which exacerbated racial tensions among members as they sparred over how to equalize the population in each of the city’s nine council districts. One councilor even invoked sectarian strife between Catholics and Protestants, in a shocking moment that illustrated the intense acrimony underlying the process.

Following a bitter monthslong dispute over the once-in-a-decade redistricting process, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston has signed into law a new political map for the city, fresh boundaries that are intended to empower communities of color to wield influence in city politics.

Accounting for a surge in population in the Seaport, and in an effort to avoid illegally “packing” Black voters in one part of the city, the new map shuffles thousands of voters among council districts; the most significant shifts will take place in South Boston and Dorchester. Critics, including the councilors from those two neighborhoods, said the changes came at the expense of their own communities, which they said were being carved up in harmful ways.

The council passed the map last week by a vote of 9 to 4, with only white councilors opposing it: Frank Baker, Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, and Erin Murphy. Four of Boston’s councilors, including Flaherty and Murphy, do not represent specific districts but serve “at large,” representing the city as a whole.

Wu did not comment on the map Monday, but said in a television interview over the weekend that “it’s been really disappointing and frustrating to see the tone and types of attacks that have happened, personal attacks, when everyone is really trying to think about what the city needs.”

“Redistricting is never an easy conversation,” the mayor added Sunday on WCVB’s political news show “On the Record.” “When it is the legal responsibility of just 13 individuals who are each very deeply and personally impacted by what comes of that, it adds extra layers of complexity.”

A spokesperson for Wu said the mayor had been advised that the proposal complies with the federal Voting Rights Act. It will be in effect for the next municipal elections in 2023.

Wu’s signature Monday means the city just met an unofficial Nov. 7 deadline for finalizing the new map. There was no legal mandate to complete it this week, but since candidates for office are required to live in their districts for a full year before the next general election, waiting any longer could have affected the eligibility of anyone planning to run for office. That could have been seen as “incumbent protection,” Councilor Liz Breadon warned last week.

Redistricting required councilors to balance competing political, geographical, and legal interests. Councilors aimed to keep communities whole, so that like-minded neighbors could come together to advocate for their interests, while also following the federal law that requires them to draw districts that empower communities of color to coalesce behind their preferred candidates. That means they cannot be so tightly “packed” together that their influence is limited, or “cracked” among so many districts that their voices are drowned out.

Community advocates, and a majority of councilors, said the new political map achieves those goals, particularly amplifying communities of color in the Dorchester-based District 3. But vocal critics, including Baker, who currently represents that district, said the changes unfairly carve up his constituents, in particular a group of majority-white precincts at the southern tip of Dorchester that have been shifted into a neighboring district that is more heavily Black.

Baker said during a debate last week that some see the changes as an attack on Catholics in the area — and “it’s not lost on them that the person leading that charge is a Protestant” from Northern Ireland, referring to Breadon, who chairs the redistricting committee.

Breadon, who grew up in religiously segregated Northern Ireland, said she took the remark as a “personal attack” and that she was “standing up for the rights of our minority communities,” not targeting people based on their religious beliefs.









