Raynham man, 38, shot and killed in Taunton

A 38-year-old Raynham man was shot and fatally wounded in Taunton early Sunday, authorities said.

Around 1:38 a.m., first responders rushed to the intersection of Mason and Myrtle streets, where they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said. He was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Ross Copeland. No further details were released.