R.I. Energy is providing $64 in one-time credits to electric and natural gas customers

The company announced Monday that it has started issuing this bill assistance, approximately $50 million across the state, to “help defray rising energy costs.” The credits are part of an agreement tied to PPL Corporation’s acquisition of the company earlier this year.

PROVIDENCE — Electric and natural gas customers of Rhode Island Energy, who saw a nearly 50 percent increase to their bills starting Oct. 1, are expected to receive a one-time $64 worth of credits on their bills next month.

“We know Rhode Islanders are concerned about the rising costs of energy right now, and we are too,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy, in a statement. “Many places in New England are seeing even higher prices than what we’re experiencing here in Rhode Island. And although these credits won’t alleviate all the challenges our customers are facing, we are hopeful these funds can help lessen the impact of higher supply prices.”

Customers who receive both electric and natural gas from Rhode Island Energy will receive the $63.92 in credits on each of their accounts.

Over the next six weeks, Rhode Island Energy will also provide more than $43 million in debt forgiveness to more than 24,000 low-income customers who were previously made eligible for the program.

Rhode Island Energy, which provides electricity services to more than 770,000 customers across the state, filed fall rates with state regulators in late July. The new rates for residential customers, which went into effect on Oct. 1 and will last through March 31, 2023, are nearly 18 cents per kilowatt hour, up from about 11 cents per kilowatt hour in fall 2021. The company has received backlash from advocates and some lawmakers, who called on Rhode Island Energy to “absorb some of the cost” of these rate hikes.

