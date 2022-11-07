Gunshots claims another life on Orlando Street in Mattapan; one dead, five wounded in latest wave of violence in city

“It’s right before the holidays,’' Zuleika Lopez, one of Pizzaro’s nieces, said Monday, speaking about her uncle’s death. “He had grandkids, he had kids.”

Relatives of Edwin Pizzaro wept Monday as they mourned the 48-year-old married father who lived at 5 Orlando St. and was fatally shot Sunday night outside 10 Orlando St. - just steps away from the makeshift memorial created after Jahieem Gist-Vaileswas shot and killed outside 14 Orlando St. on July 21.

Pizzaro, who was not officially identified by police, became the city’s latest victim during an intense 35 minute period of gun violence in the city Sunday night when shootings took place in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park, leaving five other people with gunshot wounds.

It started on Orlando Street around 9:10 p.m.

“I heard seven quick shots,” Douglas Cameron, 72, a long-time Orlando Street resident said Monday. “I just knew they were gunshots. I felt a pit in my stomach.”

Cameron said he stayed inside his house because he didn’t want to run into any “chaos” and mentioned the murder of Gist-Vailes whom authorities said was 21 years old when he was killed just steps from the Sunday night fatal shooting.

“These are kids. So unfortunate,” Cameron said. “That could be my grandkid. It’s so close to home. It’s painful.”

A second shooting victim at Orlando Street suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At 9:40 p.m., a Shotspotter activation sent police to 92 Westview St. in Dorchester where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The third incident took place in Hyde Park at 9:45 p.m. near 1 Rosa St. and arriving officers found one man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said. However a short time later, two other men self-admitted to an undisclosed hospital with gunshot wounds and police said they believe they are connected to the Rosa Street crime scene.

The ages of the victims from Sunday night’s shooting were not immediately available Monday.

During a news conference Sunday night both Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and Boston Police Commissioner Michael B. Cox appealed for the public’s help in solving Sunday night’s shootings and to help them address safety concerns on a continuing basis.

“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is,” Cox said. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren’t ringing off the hook when people are telling us what happened or what they might’ve seen or heard.”

Nia Imani has lived on Orlando Street for at least 30 years and she said the issue of gun violence and crime on her street is ongoing.

”Whenever the young man got shot, there were people out there, they didn’t do it, but they saw it, and they were like, ‘I didn’t see nothing,’ you know, ‘No snitch,’” Imani said. ”It’s like the activity, well all over the world, picked up but it seems like the activities picked up around here too,” she said.

Imani stressed education and guidance as major factors in helping young people become productive and change their trajectory in life. ”If we have our youth that are doing that, you have to create an environment for them to feel like they can contribute to society,” Imani said.

In a telephone interview Monday, the Rev. William E. Dickerson of the Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester, agreed that the community has to step forward along with law enforcement, political and religious leaders.

But he cautioned that the appeal for help from community residents faces two major barriers - residents fear retaliation from criminals if they share what they know, and distrust remains a significant barrier between residents and the police.

“We have a community that has been traumatized, and you’ve got to be mindful that that community sometimes can be a little reluctant to come forward” he said. “Because of the fear of retaliation, and that’s been the problem for years.”

Dickerson said Cox, who took command of the department in July, faces a major challenge in rebuilding trust. “That relationship has been fractured for many years,’' Dickerson said. “It’s a challenge for Commissioner Cox.”

Sunday night, Cox said that under his leadership, the department will not resurrect the stop and frisk policy.

“The days of us going around stopping and frisking people as they walk down the street, violating people’s rights - those days are over. We’re going to solve these crimes in the appropriate way... So if someone is out there saying, ‘We’re not doing enough’ and they want us to go back to old school [approach] that’s not going to happen. We will work with anyone and everyone to make sure the people here are safe. Right, now we need your help.”

As a child, Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell lost an older cousin to gun violence, and then a few years later, an uncle was murdered in his home. And less than two weeks ago, his friend, Herman “Max” Hylton was murdered in his own Dorchester barbershop.

And in an emotional speech given at City Hall last week which he posted to Twitter on Monday, the councilor whose district covers parts of Mattapan, Dorchester, and parts of Jamaica Plain and Roslindale issued a call to action, one that he hopes will generate both short and long solutions to a spike in gun violence in the city.

“We are tired of feeling unsafe at parks and just simply walking through our neighborhoods. We’re tired of burying friends and loved ones due to gun violence,” said Worrell who struggled to hold back tears as he recalled those lost to gun violence. “And more than anything we are tired of inaction.”

He added: “If we are truly to end gun violence in Boston, we will need to address it from all sides. That means short and long term solutions, rebuilding relationships between communities and city departments, investing in social service.”

The Rev. Miniard Culpepper, senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, said he had a one-on-one conversation about youth violence with Mayor Michelle Wu earlier this week when Vice President Kamala Harris was in town.

Culpepper said he asked Wu to consider establishing an office that would help reduce youth violence that would report directly to Wu’s Office.

Wu was open to the idea, Culpepper said.

“For a direct and meaningful impact on youth violence you need resources and you need to meet them where they are,” Culpepper said.

“Youth violence is one of the most significant issues the city has faced. Right now we need to save lives.”





