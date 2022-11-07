State trooper injured when alleged drunk driver crashes into cruiser in Randolph

In a statement, State Police identified the Jeep driver as Thomas Feloney and said he was arrested on charges of OUI-liquor, operating with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, breakdown lane violation, and driving at a speed greater than reasonable.

A 58-year-old Milton man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that struck a State Police cruiser on Sunday night in Randolph, sending a trooper to the hospital, authorities said.

The statement said his Jeep struck the marked cruiser, a 2017 Ford Explorer, shortly before 7:20 p.m. in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93 northbound in Randolph.

Advertisement

“The crash occurred while the Trooper was stopped in the breakdown lane after conducting a motor vehicle stop of an unregistered BMW sedan, which was to be towed,” the statement said. “The Trooper was inside his cruiser, a fully-marked 2017 Ford Explorer with all emergency lights activated, behind the BMW and waiting for the tow truck to arrive on scene when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee being operated by Feloney.”

State Police said Feloney allegedly drove into the breakdown lane at a high rate of speed and struck the left rear side of the cruiser.

“The cruiser was then pushed into the rear of the BMW, which was being operated by an 18-year-old Fall River woman,” the statement said. “The Trooper exited the cruiser to render assistance to the other operators but his injuries caused him to fall onto the roadway in the right lane, where responding Troopers located him.”

According to State Police, Feloney “continued to travel into the left lane” before coming to a stop.

He later “was standing outside his vehicle and had minor lacerations and bruises but declined medical attention,” the statement said. “Several witnesses provided statements indicating that the Jeep was being operated erratically before the crash.”

Advertisement

Troopers determined Feloney was allegedly drunk and placed him into custody after talking to him and administering field sobriety tests, the statement said.

He was booked and held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court, per the statement. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

The 35-year-old injured trooper was “treated at the hospital and is recovering at home,” the statement said. The teen driving the BMW wasn’t hurt, officials said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.