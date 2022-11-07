Two hikers rescued in separate incidents in White Mountains in N.H.; leaf blower assisted first responders

The hiker, whose name was withheld due to his age, had suffered a dislocated knee while coming down the summit about three miles from the trailhead, the statement said. He was hiking with several friends, officials said, and rescuers made contact with the group via cell phone.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement that the first case unfolded shortly before 1 p.m., when the agency was alerted to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany, N.H.

A 42-year-old woman and a male juvenile were injured Saturday in separate hiking incidents in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, where a leaf blower was used to reach one of the wounded parties, according to authorities.

Advertisement

“With advice given over the phone, his friends and a passing hiker were able to correct the dislocation and wrap the knee, which allowed him to bear weight on his injured leg,” the statement said. “The rescuers met the group on the trail and were able to hike out with him.”

Fish and Game said the injured youth arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 7 p.m. He was “driven from the scene by his parents,” officials said.

The second incident occurred around 3 p.m., when authorities were alerted to an injured hiker on the Wentworth Trail on Mount Israel in Sandwich, N.H., Fish and Game said in a separate release.

Rescuers found the hiker, Christine Mellnick, 42, of Nashua, N.H., about 1.9 miles from the trailhead with an injured ankle.

“Mellnick was unable to walk and was subsequently carried in a litter to the trailhead, arriving just after 7:00 p.m.,” the statement said. “Mellnick was transported to the hospital by a friend.”

A heavy concentration of fallen leaves made the rescue challenging.

“The rescue was complicated due to the recent heavy foliage accumulation of oak and beach leaves,” the statement said. “A backpack leaf blower was utilized to clear the trail of leaves for the first 1.1 miles to reduce the slip hazard and enable the crews to safely navigate the rocky trail.”

Advertisement

Officials urged the public to use caution while hiking the majestic White Mountains.

Fish and Game officials said they remind hikers “to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.”

You can find more safe hiking tips online at www.HikeSafe.com, officials said.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.