US Attorney Rachael Rollins under ethics investigation by DOJ watchdog, AP reports

News of the investigation comes as Rollins, who took office in January , is already enmeshed in another federal probe by the US Office of Special Counsel examining whether her attendance at the Democratic National Committee event in Andover in July was a violation of the Hatch Act, a law barring federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while working.

The Associated Press reported late Monday afternoon that the state’s top federal prosecutor has for weeks been under the scrutiny of the DOJ’s office of the inspector general, which is charged with investigating misconduct by department employees and officials.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has reportedly opened an investigation into US Attorney Rachael Rollins that stems from her appearance at a Democratic fund-raiser last summer to greet First Lady Jill Biden.

The inspector general’s investigation is reportedly focused on her appearance at the event as well as Rollins’s use of a personal cellphone for official business, according to the AP. The news agency also reported that the office is examining a trip Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for Rollins, said she is cooperating with investigators.

“The U.S. Attorney is fully cooperating with the OIG investigation. We do not have any further comment,” DiIorio-Sterling wrote in an e-mail Monday night.

A spokesperson for the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, told the AP that it is the office’s “general practice not to confirm or deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.” The Justice Department’s chief spokesman, Anthony Coley, declined comment and referred questions to the inspector general’s office, according to the AP.

Investigators have copied information from the phones of employees in Rollins’s office as part of their examination into her use of a private cell phone for official business, according to the AP.

The news agency also reported that investigators are scrutinizing a trip Rollins took to California in June to speak at CAA Amplify, an annual gathering of entertainment, business, and political figures and hosted by the Creative Artists Agency, one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood.

The July 14 fund-raiser for the DNC was hosted at an Andover home, where Rollins arrived in a government-issued car, driven by a government employee. Jill Biden spoke at the event on the first day of a three-day trip to Massachusetts. It’s unclear how long Rollins stayed at the fund-raiser.

The next day, Rollins defended herself on Twitter in response to a Boston Herald article that questioned the ethics of her attendance at the event. Rollins tweeted, “I had approval to meet Dr. Biden & left early” to speak at two community events.

Details of the probe by the US Office of Special Counsel first surfaced in August as Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy barring political appointees from attending fund-raisers and other political events in any capacity, and set new restrictions beyond the Hatch Act.

“As Department employees, we have been entrusted with the authority and responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States in a neutral and impartial manner,” Garland wrote at the time. “In fulfilling this responsibility, we must do all we can to maintain public trust and ensure that politics — both in fact and appearance — does not compromise or affect the integrity of our work.”

The Office of Special Counsel launched its investigation after Senator Tom Cotton, an outspoken Arkansas Republican, accused Rollins of violating the Hatch Act. In July, Cotton sent a letter urging US Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate “the apparent blatant violation” of the law by Rollins for attending “a high-dollar political fundraiser” in her official capacity as US attorney.

During Rollins’s confirmation hearings last year, Cotton emerged as one of her staunchest critics and accused her of being soft on crime. Her confirmation was passed by the narrowest possible margin following a contentious, partisan battle in the Senate that ended with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in a 51-50 decision.

Rollins, who was Suffolk district attorney when President Joe Biden nominated her for US attorney in July 2021, is the first Black woman to serve as US attorney for Massachusetts.

