Vehicle seized following Acton hit-and-run that seriously injured 13-year-old boy

Police have taken custody of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last week in Acton that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, officials said Monday.

The vehicle was seized over the weekend after investigators obtained a search warrant, Acton police said in a statement. Detectives received video surveillance footage from a nearby business and identified the vehicle in their investigation, the statement said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.