Vehicle seized following Acton hit-and-run that seriously injured 13-year-old boy

Police have taken custody of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last week in Acton that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, officials said Monday.
The vehicle was seized over the weekend after investigators obtained a search warrant, Acton police said in a statement. Detectives received video surveillance footage from a nearby business and identified the vehicle in their investigation, the statement said.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing by Acton police and State Police.
On Friday, police said they had located the vehicle and were working to seize it, the Globe reported.
Advertisement
The 13-year-old was hit while in a crosswalk on Great Road near Harris Street in Acton at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He was flown to a Boston-area hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.