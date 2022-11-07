Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball drawing tonight is for record $1.9 billion

“This is truly a RECORD BREAKING JACKPOT!“ the Lottery tweeted at 9:32 a.m. Monday. “Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is an estimated $1.9 BILLION. You have until 9:50 p.m. to play your numbers. Good luck!”

Massachusetts State Lottery officials on Monday took to Twitter to plug “truly a RECORD BREAKING JACKPOT” of $1.9 billion being drawn Monday night in the nationwide Powerball game.

A request for further comment was sent to a Lottery spokesperson Monday morning.

The all-caps enthusiasm from Lottery officals followed a prior statement from the agency that said while the drawing Saturday night for a then-$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot yielded no new billionaires, one lucky player in Massachusetts snagged a $1 million prize and six others took home $50,000.

Advertisement

The official Powerball website said Massachusetts was one of 12 states to sell a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s drawing. The other states were California, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and South Dakota.

Kentucky also had a $2 million winner on Saturday night, per the Powerball site.

In Massachusetts, the store that sold the $1 million ticket in Saturday’s drawing was identified by state Lottery officials as Energy North gas station, also known as Boxboro Mobil, at 1425 Massachusetts Ave. in Boxborough.

Store employees were tight-lipped when reached by phone Monday morning, while confirming that Powerball interest remained high among the customer base.

Asked if the gas station was still doing brisk Powerball business Monday, an employee who answered the phone said “yes, we are” before handing it off to another employee, who told a reporter, “we were told to say no comment.”

Lowell City Councilor Corey Robinson, meanwhile, noted Monday that you can’t become an instant billionaire if you don’t buy a Powerball ticket.

“Happy Monday… Don’t forget to play Powerball,” Robinson tweeted. “$1.9 Billion drawing. You can’t win if you don’t play. #TogetherWeMakeADifference.”

Advertisement

There have been 40 drawings since someone last won the Powerball jackpot on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, officials said.

The new jackpot will be the highest in lottery history, said a Sunday statement from the Lottery. The current largest jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion in January 2016. The three winning tickets for that prize, which was also Powerball, were sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee, the statement said.

In 2017, a Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee won a $758.7 million jackpot, the biggest ever in Massachusetts.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.