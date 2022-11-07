Woman, 35, arrested on manslaughter charge in fatal stabbing of man in Harwich

“Upon arrival they found a male subject seriously injured,” prosecutors said. “He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

In a statement, O’Keefe’s office said police were alerted at 9:15 a.m. Monday to the stabbing at 860 Route 28 in Harwich.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Harwich at the site of a former motel, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office.

The statement didn’t identify the man.

O’Keefe’s office said the man’s alleged killer, Aneka K. Brown, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Her arraignment was slated for Monday afternoon in Orleans District Court, officials said.

Arraignment details weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had hired a lawyer.

“The matter remains under active investigation by Harwich Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office,” prosecutors said.

The statement didn’t specify a motive for the stabbing.

The Cape Cod Times reported that the crime scene was located at an old motel destroyed by fire in 2012. It’s since been redeveloped as workforce housing, the Times reported.

An O'Keefe spokesperson confirmed to the Globe that the property used to be a motel.













