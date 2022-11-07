Woman dies after her vehicle was struck in Taunton by suspect who fled State Police

Shortly after 2 p.m., members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a sport utility vehicle in Middleborough that was being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, who was a target of an ongoing investigation, State Police said in a statement.

A woman was killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle was hit in Taunton by a suspect who had fled authorities in Middleborough, officials said.

State Police said Bannister-Sanchez fled the attempted stop in a 2017 Toyota Highlander and drove away at a high rate of speed.

He was not pursued by the task force members — who were in unmarked cruisers — nor by any other cruisers, according to the statement.

In Taunton several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez’s SUV crashed into a vehicle on Kingman Street, fatally injuring the woman inside, State Police said. The woman’s identity was not released.

Task force members, other State Police patrols, and local police responded to the scene.

Bannister-Sanchez allegedly fled on foot but was found and detained by bystanders and a trooper, State Police said.

He was taken into custody and brought to Morton Hospital in Taunton for potential injuries, State Police said.

Bannister-Sanchez remains under police guard and is expected to face criminal charges, State Police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

