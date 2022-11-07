Wrong-way driver arrested on drunk driving charge in N.H., one motorcyclist hospitalized after four-vehicle crash

Dilceneia Mezabarba was arrested on charges of felony aggravated DWI and felony reckless conduct, police said.

A 51-year-old Nashua, N.H. resident allegedly drove the wrong way on Route 3 in that city while impaired Sunday night, causing a four-car crash that sent one person to the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police.

This vehicle was damaged in Sunday wrong-way crash in Nashua.

Mezabarba was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 3 around 8:30 p.m. when his 2010 Ford Focus collided with a Kia Sorento near Exit 4, police said. His car kept moving for a short distance before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Advertisement

A motorcycle had to swerve to avoid the Focus, causing a collision with another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Patrick Ferguson, 38, of Nashua, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life threatening, police said.

“No other motorists sustained injury,” police said. “The Turnpike was closed for approximately two hours while Troopers and other emergency personnel investigated and cleaned up the scene.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Mezabarba had hired a lawyer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Jonathan Janosz at 603-227-0039. Tipsters can also email Janosz at Jonathan.M.Janosz@dos.nh.gov.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.