Election officials fear that counting delays will help fuel claims of fraud

In Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, officials have in recent days preemptively called for patience, acknowledging that some of the factors that bogged down the process in 2020 remain unresolved two years later. In some cases, partisan disagreements blocked fixes, and Trump’s own advice to voters on how to cast ballots may contribute to a longer wait.

Officials in a handful of closely contested states are warning that the winners of tight races may not be known on election night, raising the possibility of a delay that former president Donald Trump and his allies could exploit to cast doubt on the integrity of Tuesday’s midterm vote.

Advertisement

Although the reasons for the delays vary from state to state, officials have been united in urging the public not to draw conclusions just because the count appears to be proceeding slowly.

‘’It’s going to take a few days,’’ said acting Pennsylvania secretary of state Leigh M. Chapman at a recent news conference. She added: ‘’It doesn’t mean anything nefarious is happening.’’

Trump and his supporters used long lag times in the count in 2020 to whip up false claims of a rigged process. They were aided by the ‘’red mirage,’’ in which many Republican candidates took an early lead as votes were being tallied. The phenomenon occurs because Republicans disproportionately cast votes on Election Day and those votes are usually counted first, producing strong early margins for GOP candidates.

But that Republican lead is often eroded as absentee ballots, favored by Democrats, are counted in the hours — and in some cases days — after the polls close. Trump incorrectly claimed in 2020 that officials had stolen the election for Democrats as Americans slept, with the results whipsawing in Pennsylvania from a Trump lead on election night to a Biden advantage days later.

Advertisement

Experts are bracing for the former president and his allies to deploy a similar strategy in close races this year.

‘’I expect to see what we saw in 2020,’’ said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a nonpartisan voter education and advocacy group. ‘’Election officials will be counting votes, some results will come in late, and bad actors will be trying to play political games to undermine people’s confidence in the outcome.’’

President Biden issued his own caution in a speech Wednesday night.

‘’In some cases we won’t know the winner of the election until a few days after the election,’’ he said. ‘’It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. It’s always been important for citizens in democracy to be informed and engaged. Now it’s important for citizens to be patient as well.’’

The slow-count warning is being issued with special vigor in Pennsylvania, where a delay in counting 2020 presidential votes became central to the fraud narrative adopted by Trump and his allies.

The ingredients are once again in place for a contentious post-election period there: a tight US Senate contest that could determine control of the chamber, ongoing legal challenges that influence whether some votes are rejected, an angry partisan divide, and, most significantly, an endemic sluggishness in counting mail-in ballots.

As in a handful of other states, officials in Pennsylvania are not permitted to begin processing mail ballots until Election Day. State data show that as of Saturday, nearly 1.1 million mail ballots had been received in Pennsylvania — mostly from Democrats. But election officials are not permitted to even start opening ballot envelopes before 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Advertisement

That rule explains in part why it took four days in 2020 to declare Joe Biden the winner in Pennsylvania. During that period, the Trump campaign lobbed repeated fraud allegations, particularly in Philadelphia, where Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others baselessly claimed that there were massive problems with mail ballots that arrived after polls had closed.

One way to reduce delays is simple: Allow election officials to open mail ballot envelopes and prepare them for counting as they arrive, rather than waiting until Election Day to begin the process.

All but a handful of states permit early processing of mail ballots. A bipartisan group of legislators and election officials backed legislation last year to allow ballot pre-processing in Pennsylvania. But the modification was never enacted. It was included in a bill approved by the Republican-dominated legislature that was ultimately vetoed by the state’s Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, because it included what he saw as onerous voter identification, ballot deadline, and other requirements.

‘’It’s incredibly frustrating to know that you are facing a problem with an easy solution that our state government has been unable or unwilling to fix,’’ said Al Schmidt, a former Republican election commissioner in Philadelphia who retired in 2021.

Already this year, Trump has renewed his attacks on Pennsylvania’s system. In May, after the state’s primary resulted in a close contest between Mehmet Oz and his GOP rival, David McCormick, Trump urged Oz to declare victory before all the votes were counted.

Advertisement



