Judge OK’s extension of Georgia absentee ballot deadline

Some of the voters filed a lawsuit Sunday seeking the extension after Cobb County election officials acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. County elections director Janine Eveler wrote in an e-mail to the county election board that because of staff error, ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, the lawsuit says.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A judge on Monday agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them.

“We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, an attorney for the elections office, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This was an administrative error.”

As a result of the error, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they requested. State election data shows that about 250 of them had voted in person during early voting. But the lawsuit said many of those whose ballots weren’t sent may not be able to vote without action by the court.

Election officials agreed to the lawsuit’s demands that the deadline to return ballots be extended and that the voters be contacted and sent an absentee ballot by overnight mail.

During the three weeks of early voting that precede Election Day, election officials are supposed to send out ballots within three days of receiving a request. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots.

The newspaper reports that Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill planned to sign a consent order Monday afternoon to allow the county to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day even if they’re received later.

Georgia is a battleground state that features a fiercely contested governor’s race, as well as a Senate contest between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that could determine which party controls the narrowly divided chamber. For decades a conservative stronghold, Cobb County in recent years has leaned Democratic as Atlanta’s suburbs have diversified and as the GOP has lost support from college-educated white voters.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musk encourages Twitter followers to vote Republican

Twitter owner Elon Musk told his audience of more than a 100 million followers on the social media platform to vote for Republicans — on the eve of midterm elections where Democrats are poised for losses.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

Musk, who also serves as chief executive of Tesla, pointed out that independent voters are often pivotal.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!” he said in another tweet.

Last week, President Biden criticized Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, saying it “spews lies all across the world.” Musk fashions himself as an advocate for free-speech, echoing concerns from many Republicans that content moderation on the platform before Musk’s ownership skewed against conservatives.

Musk has previously said he voted Republican in a special election for a Texas House seat earlier this year and that while he has voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote GOP because Democrats “have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them.”

Musk has developed a close relationship with GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to become speaker next year if Republicans take the House. Musk attended a Republican retreat hosted by McCarthy in Wyoming in August, according to reports, and at least one GOP lawmaker tweeted a photo of Musk that week.

Musk also has said he’s leaning toward supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and that former president Donald Trump should “sail into the sunset” rather than run again as he has teased. That prompted Trump to use an expletive to criticize Musk and his agreement to buy Twitter in July.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Russian businessman admits to meddling in US elections

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in US elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations he has rejected for years.

“Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering, and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.

The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef,” came on the eve of US midterm elections in response to a request for comment.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has previously sought to keep his activities under the radar and now appears increasingly interested in gaining political clout — although his goal in doing so was not immediately clear.

A senior US administration official who was not authorized to discuss Prigozhin’s remarks publicly and thus spoke on condition of anonymity said: “While we would not speculate to his specific motivations, we know Russia’s efforts includes promoting narratives aimed at undermining democracy and sowing division and discord. It is not surprising that Russia would be highlighting their attempted efforts and fabricating a story about their successes on the eve of Election Day.”

In September, Prigozhin also publicly stated that he was behind the Wagner Group mercenary force — something he also had previously denied — and talked openly about its involvement in Russia’s eight-month-old war in Ukraine. The military contractor also has sent its forces to places like Syria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Video also has emerged recently of a man resembling Prigozhin visiting Russian penal colonies to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

In 2018, Prigozhin and a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged in the United States with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump. They were indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

The Justice Department in 2020 moved to dismiss charges against two of the indicted firms, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a trial against a corporate defendant with no presence in the United States and no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.

In July, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian interference in US elections, including on Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency, the troll farm in St. Petersburg that his companies were accused of funding. Prigozhin also has been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for election interference.

Until now, Prigozhin had denied Russian involvement in election interference.

ASSOCIATED PRESS