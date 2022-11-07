Sununu laughs, calls timing of Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid announcement a ‘terrible idea’

“What does it do to our party? Nothing,” he said. “It will have no effect on anything, and I mean that quite sincerely.”

During an appearance Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sununu for his reaction to Trump’s reported plans to launch a 2024 presidential bid, and the impact it could have on the Republican party.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu openly laughed at the prospect of former president Donald Trump potentially announcing later this month that he’ll once again run for office, calling the timing a “terrible idea.”

Sununu then laughed while addressing Trump’s decision to possibly make the announcement soon.

“First off, announcing you’re going to run for office between an election and Christmas is a terrible idea because one thing I can say for America is we’re all going to be really happy one way or the other that the election is over come Tuesday,” he said. “Everyone’s going to want to take a breath and reengage with their families and deal with some really serious issues. And then politics really gets back into the mix of things in early ‘23.”

Trump, who continues to deny the outcome of the 2020 election, has hinted at a presidential run in recent days, including flashing poll results in his favor at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania. He still hasn’t made an official announcement, however.

“Everybody, I promise you, in the very next, very, very, very short period of time, you’re going to be so happy,” Trump told the crowd on Saturday.

Multiple outlets reported at the end of last week that Trump could announce a third White House campaign as early as next week. Advisors told the New York Times that no final decisions have been made and that Trump could still change his mind on the details. The date of the potential announcement — Nov. 14 — was first reported by Axios.

Besides his comments on the immediate plans to announce a likely bid, Sununu said whether Trump “decides to run or not — it’s not going to make any difference.”

Even if he makes the announcement, Sununu estimated that “eight, to maybe even a dozen, other candidates” will also jump into the race. He said he believes President Biden won’t run again, and that Democrats will also have a crowded field of candidates.

“He doesn’t keep anybody out of the race,” Sununu said.

Sununu has mocked Trump in the past — including at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., in April, where he skewered him as “[expletive] crazy” — but has remained popular in the Republican Party, and managed to stay on the former president’s good side.

The three-term Republican governor passed on running for Senate last year, and he again laughed when Brennan suggested he might be mulling a presidential bid himself. Sununu did not comment on what’s in store for his future in politics.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.