These are the 5 most important midterm races to watch — and why they’re so crucial

This is, of course, not a comprehensive list, nor is it meant to be. It’s a look at five national races, for brevity and your sanity. If you want more, here’s a chart with write-ups of all conceivable competitive Senate races , including some you’ve probably not heard of. You’ll also learn more about the five House races in New England that are attracting national attention.

The sheer volume of data as returns start to roll in can be overwhelming. So here’s a viewer’s guide to the contests you should absolutely pay attention to (so you can zone out on the rest).

Tuesday night, after the music for “Election Night in America” begins on your favorite channel, pundits and reporters will be talking endlessly about this race or that and using sleek touch-screen monitors because, well, they look cool on TV.

Another thing: This list is not a regurgitation of the most competitive or expensive contests that get headlines every week. The Pennsylvania governor’s race, for example, is actually far more important than its high-profile (and odd) US Senate race. The race for governor has vastly higher stakes, given there’s a Republican legislature and the Republican nominee wants to drastically change election and abortion laws. The Democrat, meanwhile, is said to provide a new path for the party to win in the industrial Midwest.

That said, neither of those Pennsylvania races is as important as these are on Tuesday.

Arizona governor

While most of the focus on election night will be about control of Congress, there are some critical races for governor around the country. Few are as important as Arizona’s, particularly because of its implications for the 2024 presidential election.

Yes, Arizona is the single most interesting place this election season for a lot of reasons. But this race is important because Republican Kari Lake has transformed herself from a local television anchor to a fresher version of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

If she defeats the Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs, Lake has pledged to turn this swing state hard to the right, and she will likely have a Republican legislature to go along with it. Lake, an election denier, has implied she may not certify elections she doesn’t like the results of. Hobbs, meanwhile, is currently the secretary of state and runs the state’s elections. (She has also largely campaigned out of view and has refused to debate Lake.)

All of this matters because Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

New Hampshire First Congressional District

Control of the US House is a major story in the midterm elections. There are roughly three dozen competitive House districts this year, and there are places where one can deep dive into those. But if there’s just one to follow, watch what happens in New Hampshire.

This is not because of regional bias toward New England, but because of timing. The first two competitive congressional races that will be called on Tuesday night are probably Indiana’s First Congressional District and New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. Both states close their polls earlier and generally count their votes quickly. (Other states, not so much.)

New Hampshire’s First District is a good proxy for a lot of other contests. It’s a district with a slight Republican advantage that is represented by Chris Pappas, a two-term centrist Democrat. However, Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former Donald Trump press staffer, is the one with the momentum. The early results from this race could tell us a lot about how the rest of the night will go.

Georgia senate

Few would take issue with having this race on the list of midterm contests to watch. It has been among the highest-profile, most expensive, and most controversial all year. But the race is important to watch for another reason: the percentage of the vote the winner gets.

Georgia is a run-off state. That means the winner must get 50 percent of the vote or the contest narrows and the top-vote getters compete in an additional election in early December. Run-offs took place in the last two Georgia Senate elections, and the same Libertarian candidate who forced a run-off two years ago is running again.

There’s a decent chance that when the dust settles on the midterms the senate could be 49-50, and the eyes of the world will once again be on Georgia — and another run-off. Conversely, if either Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock or Republican challenger Herschel Walker easily gets over 50 percent of the vote, that will say a lot about what is happening in the rest of the country.

Oregon governor

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, right, listened to Republican nominee Christine Drazan during an Oregon gubernatorial debate in July. Jamie Valdez/Associated Press

Oregon hasn’t elected a Republican for governor since 1982. But it just might happen.

The nature of a longtime Democrat-turned-independent candidate has made this race a three-way contest. Further complicating matters is that term-limited outgoing Democratic Governor Kate Brown has consistently been rated one of the most unpopular governors in the country.

Brown’s detractors, like Republican nominee Christine Drazan, have argued that local crime, a poor economy, and education results make Oregon the poster child of liberal government run amuck. This has been a lot for House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee, to run against.

If a Republican wins here, it will no doubt force some larger conversation in the country.

Nevada senate

While no single Senate race matters more than another in terms of the majority, this one in Nevada will be particularly important for Republicans when they look back on this midterm election.

One of the storylines of this election has been Republican Senate nominees who are deeply flawed. Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is not perfect, but he is in the mold of the type of candidate that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell wishes he had everywhere. A Republican win in Nevada would be a sign of what could have been elsewhere. Or a Democratic win here for incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto could be a sign of how much the importance of candidates might be overstated.

Nevada, however, is important for another reason: Latino voters will likely decide this election, both in who they vote for and whether they decide to vote in the first place.

Given that Latino voters are expected to be the most pivotal swing demographic in the 2024 election, and given that this race is between a fairly generic Democrat and Republican, what happens in Nevada will be mined for clues on the Latino vote.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.