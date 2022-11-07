Why we likely won’t know the results of the election for days (and why that’s OK)

It used to be that Americans could vote in the afternoon and then, in the evening, grab popcorn and watch the results roll in on TV, along with acceptance and concession speeches. Sure, some people were a little tired at work the next day, but it was like the day after the Super Bowl. Everyone watched, and there was plenty to discuss the next day at the water cooler.

It’s just not like that anymore. There are a number of reasons for this, and most are actually good for democracy. That said, there are some very cynical reasons also.

While Americans may be accustomed to the same-day results of yesteryear, the nation has had to wait for results for much of its history. Early on, voters didn’t know the winner of elections for months, with the news trickling out slowly to remote regions of the county. More recently, the 2000 presidential election went all the way to the Supreme Court, and it wasn’t really over until December.

The 2020 election was deemed by experts to be the most heavily participated in and the best run in history. And yet, we didn’t know who won the presidency for five days and didn’t know the outcome of Senate control for another eight weeks — until after the Georgia runoffs.

In fact, when the clock struck midnight on Election Day in 2020, America still didn’t have the results of 16 states, according to a New York Times analysis. And those 16 included the most hotly contested races — too close to call hours after the polls closed.

The reasons why results will be delayed for the midterms are largely the same reasons why they were delayed last time. It’s a mix of factors, including these:

More Americans are voting by mail — and those votes take longer to count

Pandemic voting laws offered voters more ways to cast their ballots. There was a major increase in mail-in balloting, for example, as well as expanded early voting and ballot drop boxes.

While some of those options have been curtailed since the pandemic completely ruled American life, many states have kept mail-in voting because it was so popular. But the process does take longer. It simply takes more time to securely open a mail-in ballot and tabulate it than it does to vote at the polling place. While it may just be seconds more, when you’re talking about millions of votes, it adds up.

And while some states, like Arizona, allow for those votes to be counted in advance, or even the moment the polls close on Election Day, Republican-led legislatures in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have these ballots counted last.

The effect of that decision is twofold. First, given that Democrats use mail-in ballots at a higher rate than Republicans, it appears early in the night that Republicans are doing better than they actually are. Then, as those Democratic mail-in ballots start to get counted, and the Republican leads begin to shrink, some falsely attribute the shifts to election fraud.

Second, well, it just takes longer to get all the results reported.

Lawsuits have already been filed, and more are sure to come

The 2022 midterm elections might just be the most litigious ever. There are already efforts underway to disqualify thousands of ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all swing states. This is all before the actual election, where some some officials and candidates may see reasons for even more lawsuits.

Given that most of these lawsuits will be filed in close elections, it could mean that we are waiting for a judge somewhere to make a ruling and then waiting for that ruling, inevitably, to be appealed.

Election laws, such as ranked-choice voting, may slow the process

There are also election laws that structurally may prevent a winner from being declared for a while.

Maine and Alaska are both states that have competitive races for Congress that will be using a ranked-choice voting method. It took days for that process to play out and for a winner to be declared the last time these states used the method.

Georgia doesn’t use ranked choice, but it is a run-off state. This means that a winner in the state’s closely watched US Senate race must get at least 50 percent of the vote, something that has proved difficult with a Libertarian candidate on the ballot, grabbing a few percentage points in the polls. If no candidate gets 50 percent, then the top two candidates will participate in a run-off election … in early December, (hopefully) the latest a winner will be declared.

