If Maura Healey makes history, she has Charlie Baker to thank

Healey is a talented politician who worked hard to carve out a national profile as attorney general. But Baker’s decision to not seek reelection was momentous for Healey and state politics. If he had gone for a third term, the general thinking was that Healey wouldn’t take the risk of challenging him. He’s just too popular. Instead, Baker cleared a path for Healey to make history as the first woman and first gay person to win the governor’s office. If that happens, Healey will also smash the curse that kept previous attorneys general from the state’s top office.

Thank you, Charlie! If, as predicted, Democrat Maura Healey becomes the first woman to win election as governor of Massachusetts, that’s what she should be saying to Republican Governor Charlie Baker — or at least thinking.

What an interesting twist to Baker’s legacy. After all, he first won election in 2014 by defeating Democrat Martha Coakley, a two-term attorney general and the last woman to make a gubernatorial run in this state. Eight years later, by staying out of the governor’s race, he essentially boosted a female candidate, who is also a two-term attorney general. Only Baker knows the chief reason for what, last December, he called a “very complicated and difficult decision” not to seek reelection. But if it leads to a Healey victory, it will also be seen as Baker’s revenge on a state Republican Party that went all-in for Donald Trump, attacked him for repudiating the former president, and instead backed Geoff Diehl, who needs an Election Day miracle to prevail.

Healey had help from Democrats, too. After she got into the race, all her would-be primary opponents eventually dropped out. With virtually no pressure from the progressive left, she was free to come as close to Baker’s centrist politics as a Democrat can. Sure, there are differences between them. For example, Baker opposes Question 1, which would impose a 4 percent surtax on incomes exceeding $1 million and is also a no vote on Question 4, which would repeal a state law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. Healey supports both ballot questions.

But overall, she ran a campaign designed to make her sound a lot like the Republican she will replace if she wins. She praised Baker’s approach on transit-oriented housing, climate change, and COVID-19. She called the governor a friend and a “valued partner” and defended him from criticism that the state hasn’t done enough to help Boston address homelessness and opioid addiction. Last week, she promised to pursue the tax-relief package championed by Baker and rejected so far by a Legislature controlled by Democrats.

When she was asked during a recent meeting with the Globe editorial board how she would differ from Baker, Healey said, “I don’t know. If elected, people will have the opportunity to judge that.“ Once she wins, let the judging begin.

Until then, it’s easy to understand why Healey wants to keep as close to Baker as possible. He’s still the most popular governor in America. His overall reputation is unscathed by even negative news like an Orange Line train going up in flames. Baker’s Teflon on matters like the State Police and deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke never melted. Voters like him, no matter what. Let’s hope they cut the next governor as much slack.

In this highly noncompetitive race for governor, Baker had Healey’s back, too. He took a stand on the ballot questions; endorsed Anthony Amore, the Republican candidate for state auditor who is also battling the state GOP; and backed Thomas Hodgson, the controversial, Trump-loving sheriff of Bristol County. But Baker stayed out of gubernatorial politics and gave Healey cover on issues like Mass. and Cass. It’s enough to make you wonder whether some behind-the-scenes deal was struck between the two.

For Baker, given all that’s happening in the Republican Party, watching a Democrat take control of the governor’s office would hurt so good. But he would also be on the right side of history when it comes to ushering in a new era in Massachusetts politics. If that comes to pass — Healey’s not the only one who could say, “Thank you, Charlie!”

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.