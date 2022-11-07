Objections to the Liz Truss tax plan were never really about cost

So what was this reckless, mad, and dangerous tax plan? Well, first, the Truss government proposed to keep the corporate income tax rate exactly where it is today (and where it has been for the past five years).

When the ill-fated government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss of Britain announced a package of tax cuts, one could be forgiven for believing that they had just performed the economic policy equivalent of seppuku. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers declared that “Britain will be remembered for having pursued the worst macroeconomic policies of any major country in a long time.” Financial Times chief economist Martin Wolf concluded that “these people are mad, bad, and dangerous.” Former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard suggested that if the United Kingdom were in the eurozone, we’d be facing another euro crisis. At least Paul Krugman wasn’t hyperventilating into a paper bag.

Second, it proposed to return the national insurance tax rate to where it was as long ago as last year.

Third, it wanted to return the top personal income tax rate to where it was under recent former Labour Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

Fourth, it proposed bringing forward an already scheduled 1 percentage point cut in the lowest income tax rate bracket by … wait for it … one year.

These four provisions, accounting for 80 percent of the estimated revenue cost of the Truss tax cuts, were projected to cost the UK government $12.2 billion in 2022-23 — just 0.4 percent of the $2.8 trillion UK economy — and $40.8 billion in 2026-27. And this was a static cost estimate assuming precisely zero dynamic revenue feedback from higher economic growth, which in reality would have offset as much as 70 percent of the static cost.

If implemented, the Truss tax cuts would have brought the all-in top marginal income tax rate in the United Kingdom from 48.25 percent to 42 percent. The top all-in rate in the US is currently 46 percent.

But whereas in the United States that top rate only applies to individuals earning 8.5 times the average wage, in the United Kingdom the 48.25 percent rate kicks in at just 3.4 times average earnings, according to calculations by the OECD. Under current law, a UK worker earning about $56,000 already faces a tax rate (43.25 percent) that a US worker doesn’t face until they’re earning more than $170,050, or more than $215,950 in low-tax states like Florida.

While critics panned any potential growth effects as a “magical potion” — reminiscent, perhaps, of George H. W. Bush’s criticism of Ronald Reagan’s tax-cut plans as “voodoo economics” — the reality is that economic science has moved on from the mysticism of the past. Over the last 15 years there has been a torrent of studies in top economic journals on the macroeconomic effects of unanticipated tax changes, and the results should temper the hostility of high-tax fundamentalists.

Applying the results of the studies to the Truss tax plan implies a 3.2 percent boost to the real output of the UK economy. By 2026, a 3.2 percent larger UK economy would have meant $36.6 billion per year in additional tax revenue for His Majesty’s Treasury due to higher growth, offsetting 70 percent of the static revenue cost.

But objections to the Truss tax plan were never really about cost. If they were, there would have been more alarm over her massive energy price cap — projected to cost $68 billion over just six months — that current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has kept in place. The interest cost alone on that spending blowout would have been more than the estimated cost of the much-maligned reduction in the top personal income tax rate, which was the only real surprise in the Sept. 23 mini-budget.

Rather, as my Hoover Institution colleague John Cochrane has suggested, what really doomed the Truss tax plan was its coincidence with the spending blowout, a dovish Bank of England indicating it planned to monetize future deficits, a narrowly avoided pension crisis caused by regulatory failures, and a completely botched policy roll-out by the Truss team themselves. Indeed, not only were they unable to speak about their supply-side reforms in supply-side terms, by sacking the senior Treasury civil servant and eschewing an independent forecast they also signaled to markets that they didn’t even care about the details.

There is a lesson here for US policy makers, one that goes beyond the mistakes of monetary policy and financial regulators. It is that implementing good economic policy requires persuasion. We now have ample empirical and theoretical evidence on the importance of incentivizing higher labor force participation, increased capital formation, and productivity-enhancing innovation to avoid the kind of high-tax, high-subsidy, high-debt, low-growth equilibrium in which the United Kingdom now finds itself.

Unfortunately, after 12 years of Labour-lite government under former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson, the Tories’ ability to speak authoritatively and persuasively in supply-side terms atrophied. With such a void, the high-tax, high-spend commentariat is always going to set the narrative, substituting qualitative hyperbole for quantitative evidence.

Tyler Goodspeed is a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He served as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, 2020-21.