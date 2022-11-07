Those who heat with oil face even greater price shock: cost of a leak

Sean P. Murphy’s Oct. 31 story on the skyrocketing cost of home heating oil and the assistance available for low- and moderate-income homeowners and renters could not be more timely (“Sticker shock at cost to fill oil tanks for winter,” Business). The financial strain on consumers who heat with oil will be real this winter.

But homeowners should also be aware of another potential and even greater financial concern — indeed, one that Murphy highlighted in a February column — when heating with oil: the risk of an accidental leak or rupture of their oil tank for which they probably have no coverage to clean up as part of their standard homeowner’s insurance policy.