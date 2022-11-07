Those who heat with oil face even greater price shock: cost of a leak

Sean P. Murphy’s Oct. 31 story on the skyrocketing cost of home heating oil and the assistance available for low- and moderate-income homeowners and renters could not be more timely (“Sticker shock at cost to fill oil tanks for winter,” Business). The financial strain on consumers who heat with oil will be real this winter.
But homeowners should also be aware of another potential and even greater financial concern — indeed, one that Murphy highlighted in a February column — when heating with oil: the risk of an accidental leak or rupture of their oil tank for which they probably have no coverage to clean up as part of their standard homeowner’s insurance policy.
That’s why the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, the Massachusetts Bankers Association, MassPIRG, and leading environmental organizations have joined with the LSP Association, which represents licensed site professionals and others in the waste site cleanup field in Massachusetts, to support a measure before the Legislature that would ensure that all homeowners’ policies automatically include coverage for the cleanup of such spills. We urge lawmakers to approve this pro-consumer, pro-environment bill before temperatures get much colder.
David Leone
President
LSP Association Inc.
Belmont