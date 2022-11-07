Town’s climate plan ran up against utility’s offer (and demand)

National Grid is obviously committed to creating new gas infrastructure, even when doing so is in direct opposition to public intent. Fittingly, the Wellesley story appeared the same week as a report that the world is not even close to attaining its emissions reduction targets ( “Global climate pledges are falling short,” Page A3, Oct. 27).

It sure seemed as if National Grid was trying to strong-arm the town of Wellesley into running a gas line to its new fossil-free school buildings ( “Utility’s offer trips up climate plan,” Page A1, Oct. 27). The fact that the utility ultimately dropped the requirement of a gas connection is an indication that the explanation it initially gave to justify its demand was bogus.

Advertisement

However, part of the blame is the incentive structure Massachusetts uses to determine how utilities make money. We shouldn’t be rewarding utilities by building new fossil fuel infrastructure when the urgency of making the transition to renewables has never been greater. And Mass Save should be independent of the utilities’ influence.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Thanks to the people of Wellesley for ultimately resisting a system in dire need of reform.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge





National Grid is committed to clean-energy transition

National Grid and our Mass Save partners are in the first year of implementing new programs that meet customers’ needs, with a focus on delivering electrification. As highlighted in Sabrina Shankman’s recent article, questions remain about the most equitable way to fund this transition. This is particularly true in towns with municipal light plants, whose customers have not historically contributed to Mass Save electric programs.

Wellesley plans to replace two buildings currently served by gas with two new fossil-free buildings and to renovate a third building. That will lower the town’s greenhouse gas emissions — an outcome we wholeheartedly support.

We were glad to propose to offset some of the town’s investment through a Mass Save incentive. Throughout this process, National Grid listened to the customer while evaluating complex and previously unaddressed policy questions associated with the new three-year energy efficiency plan.

Advertisement

National Grid is committed to the clean energy transition while supporting all our customers — electric or gas. We welcome ongoing collaboration as we work together to meet Massachusetts’ climate and clean energy goals and continue to make our state a national leader in energy efficiency and expanded electrification, serving as a model for others.

Helen Burt

Chief customer officer

National Grid

Waltham





It can’t be a good thing to be shut out of Mass Save services

In reading “Utility’s offer trips up climate plan,” I was astonished to learn that Wellesley’s municipally owned light company does not participate in Mass Save. I discovered that few municipal programs offer energy conservation services as comprehensive as Mass Save. So, how can customers in these towns ever have equitable access to such services?

Dave Nathan

Jamaica Plain





Watertown’s experience is promising

Congratulations to Wellesley on making the decision to build net-zero-energy public buildings.

Watertown opened the first registered net-zero-energy elementary school in Massachusetts in fall 2021 and opened a second a few months later. Assuming it is built according to the current plans, when the new Watertown High School is finished in 2024, it will be only the second high school in the country that is net-zero-energy and LEED platinum. These schools are all powered by solar arrays owned by Watertown.

We are pleased that Wellesley and other municipalities are joining us in these efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We are grateful to, and proud of, our city councilors and School Building Committee for their leadership in this endeavor and believe that the residents of other cities and towns would share our feelings if their leaders took similar action to fight climate change.

Advertisement

Jocelyn Tager

Watertown

Pat Rathbone

Watertown