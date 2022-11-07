Vulnerable children need advocates in Massachusetts courtrooms

But the list of those who contributed to Harmony’s death, who allowed a man with a history of violence to be declared a “fit parent,” and who hastened her departure from Massachusetts with little or no knowledge of the living conditions that awaited her across the border, is long.

New Hampshire prosecutors have charged her father with second-degree murder, nearly two years after Harmony was reported missing. Prosecutors have accused Adam Montgomery of repeatedly punching the child in the head on Dec. 7, 2019, while they were living in Manchester, N.H.

Harmony Montgomery is dead. We know that now even though the 5-year-old’s body has not been found.

What isn’t long? The list of those who put Harmony’s needs first.

And that’s what has to change about the way Massachusetts handles the cases of children deemed in need of “care and protection” — children who often end up under the care of the Department of Children and Families, as Harmony did.

The state’s Office of the Child Advocate found “a rigorous presentation of the needs of the child were not represented in court and that the standard of advocacy by both the DCF attorney and the attorney for Harmony was not, in the OCA’s view, sufficient,” according to a report issued in May — at a time when Harmony’s fate was unknown.

And what has happened since that devastating report, pointing out the many flaws in the system, the many ways in which it failed Harmony? Well, not much.

Harmony was removed from the care of her mother, Crystal Sorey, in 2014 when she was 2 months old and placed in foster care by DCF. At the time, her father was in prison and her mother had issues with substance use disorder. Sorey last saw her daughter during a video call around Easter 2019, shortly after a Massachusetts judge allowed the father to move her to New Hampshire.

At that February 2019 hearing, “The Judge determined that Harmony was no longer in need of care and protection and that Mr. Montgomery was not an unfit parent,” the OCA report said.

Yes, the man who on the day his daughter was born in 2014 was awaiting trial on charges he shot a man in the head during a drug deal was a changed man — or so his lawyer had convinced Juvenile Court Judge Mark Newman. Montgomery pleaded guilty and served 18 months in that case. But that was only the most recent case in a long and troubled history that included a 2008 stabbing in Manchester.

DCF insists Adam Montgomery was less than cooperative about providing information on his own background and yet much of what was available was simply a matter of public record — his own criminal record and that of what can only be described as a dysfunctional family.

“At the hearing, DCF had the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Montgomery was currently unfit to care for Harmony and that Harmony still required care and protection in the form of custody to DCF,” the OCA report notes.

“DCF’s legal representation in court at the Review and Redetermination hearing fell short on multiple fronts,” the report continued. “Both the clinical side of DCF and the legal side of DCF missed the opportunity to effectively advocate for safety for Harmony.”

Advertisement

In particular, the report found, there was no effort by DCF to delay the proceedings or raise questions about why New Hampshire child welfare officials couldn’t determine the safety of the home into which Harmony would be placed on that side of the border.

Harmony was also represented by a private attorney working under the auspices of the Committee for Public Counsel Services (as were both of her parents each with separate counsel).

“Harmony’s attorney asked very few and very simplistic questions at the trial,” the report said.

“Because in Harmony’s case her needs were not presented in court by any of the attorneys, they could not be adequately considered by the Judge. This lack of a focus on Harmony resulted in a miscalculation of the risks to Harmony when she was placed in Mr. Montgomery’s custody.”

A deadly miscalculation as it turned out.

Harmony is gone, and no one can bring her back. But the job of Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate and author of that report, is to prevent the next tragedy. She pointed out that custody cases are always a balancing of rights but that the rights of parents must be weighed against the “best interests of the child.”

A bill introduced by Governor Charlie Baker to make mandatory the court appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the child — and only the child — was mentioned and supported in the OCA report. Guardians, who are usually lawyers but don’t have to be, are currently appointed in only about a third of care and protection cases; it does not appear that one was appointed in Montgomery’s case.

Advertisement

Baker put the proposal in a larger budget bill last winter along with $50 million to support the effort. Legislators took it out.

The governor put it in another supplementary budget filed in August and still before lawmakers, giving them one more chance to do the right thing.

Harmony Montgomery didn’t have to die — if only she had a real advocate in her corner to fight for her safety. Going forward, the children of this Commonwealth deserve that much as their birthright.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.