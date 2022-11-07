Bill Belichick praised Tom Brady for reaching an NFL milestone

“I think that’s one of his strengths,” he said of Jones’s decision making. “I think he sees the field pretty well.”

Asked about the field awareness of Mac Jones, Belichick defended his quarterback.

Bill Belichick had praise for Patriots quarterbacks past and present during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show .”

Jones finished Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Colts completing 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. Since returning as the Patriots’ full-time starter, he’s now 2-0.

In other quarterback news from the NFL, Tom Brady officially crossed the threshold of 100,000 career passing yards in both regular season and playoff games.

The achievement puts Brady in unprecedented territory.

When this was mentioned to Belichick in the interview, he had nothing but compliments for his former quarterback.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him,” Belichick offered. “His longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m real happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and that’s just an amazing stat.

“I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is,” joked Belichick. “Must be a long way.”

He reacted with astonishment after being told that it was more than 56 miles in distance.

Does he think Brady will keep playing beyond this season?

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said, reverting to a more familiar response. “I don’t know.”