Bruins resume winning ways with victory over Blues

The Bruins (11-2-0) struggled to get untracked almost from the start, fighting off three St. Louis power plays before Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring on a power play at 13:34. The Bruins’ game then fell back into the doldrums until the final period, when Patrice Bergeron and Trent Frederic converted.

The Bruins have figured out several winning formulas this season. Add another one after a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues Monday night.

The Bruins' Taylor Hall and the Blues' Colton Parayko put the squeeze on referee Reid Anderson Monday night at TD Garden.

This figured to be a good chance for the Bruins to get back on track after a 2-1 loss at Toronto Sunday. But the Blues (3-7-0) played most of the game like the team that won its first three games, before skidding to seven successive losses.

The Bruins’ penalty kill passed three tests early, not only blanking the Blues, but allowing only three shots (one on goal — no shots on goal over a 12:36 span). It took the Bruins most of the opening period to get past their penchant for penalties, and once they did, DeBrusk came through with his fifth goal of the season. Brad Marchand set things up from the deep right circle, finding David Pastrnak at the back post, Pastrnak slipping a feed under 6-foot-6-inch Colton Parayko for DeBrusk to finish with a backhander in front.

Brayden Schenn equalized, finishing past Linus Ullmark glove-side at 11:37 of the second. The Bruins floundered during the second period, and when they appeared to be getting untracked, squandered two two-on-ones, before David Krejci clanged the left post (18:34). Meanwhile, Ullmark preserved the deadlock, stopping a Jordan Kyrou breakaway at 15:32.

The Bruins earned a power play late in the final period, and Bergeron provided the go-ahead goal at 12:45. Bergeron won a faceoff, Krejci took possession at the point, found Marchand in the right circle, Marchand centering for Bergeron’s fifth goal of the season.

Frederic upped the lead, firing off Jordan Binnington’s pads at 16:28 for his third of the season.

The Bruins, who meet the Calgary Flames Thursday, improved to 8-0-0 at home and improved their TD Garden winning streak to 15 games over two seasons.





