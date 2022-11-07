Cole Strange’s step backward latest problem for searching Patriots offensive line

According to Pro Football Focus, Strange’s performance the past two weeks has earned a pass-blocking grade of 21.8, which ranks 62nd among guards. That mark is significantly lower than the 81.7 he earned during Weeks 4-7.

After a promising start, rookie left guard Cole Strange has been benched in back-to-back games. Against Indianapolis on Sunday, Strange played just 15 snaps, 24 percent of the offense’s total, before getting pulled for Isaiah Wynn . Strange eventually returned to the game, but sat for nine straight drives.

The problems on the offensive line now extend beyond right tackle for the Patriots.

Against both the Colts and the Jets, teams with talented defensive fronts, Strange has struggled to hold his ground on the interior in pass protection and run blocking. He also has been whistled for three penalties — an illegal use of the hands, along with two holds that nullified considerable first-down carries by running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Strange’s struggles complicate New England’s offensive line, as the unit works to find the most effective combination. On Sunday, the Patriots started 2019 third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste at right tackle in place of Wynn, who has not played well this season, leading the team in penalties (8) and allowing several sacks.

But there still might be a role for Wynn if Strange cannot prove he is a serviceable starting guard. Asked about what progress he needs to see in order to play Strange from start to finish, coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer specifics.

“I think Cole’s a good player,” Belichick said Monday. “He’s going to be a better player as he gains experience and learns how to play in the league. He’ll play. We’ve used a lot of guys there on the offensive line. We’ve had to in a couple of cases. We’ll use multiple players, and I’m sure that he’ll help us.”

In the meantime, Belichick said Wynn “definitely has the skills to play guard” and cited his experience at the position during his junior season at Georgia. Once center David Andrews returns from his concussion — his absence has been felt the past two games — the Patriots also could elect to use backup center James Ferentz on the interior.

While Strange looks to improve his fundamentals and stay on the field more, fellow offensive lineman Trent Brown shared his support.

“I tell him before every game, ‘It’s just ball,’ ” Brown said. “I try to keep him level-headed and not get into his head about what’s going on. Everybody’s going to have some bad plays here and there, but you just got to do what you do and play your game, and not let anything else deter you or discourage you.”

Addressing the problems on the offensive line should be a high priority for the Patriots during their bye week. If the unit does not improve and establish some consistency, the passing attack will continue to flounder.

Positive assessment

Safety Kyle Dugger said his ankle responded “well” after an injury sidelined him the week prior against Chicago. Dugger, who was limited in every practice leading up to Sunday, played 69 percent of the defense’s snaps against Indianapolis. “It didn’t give me any issues,” he said.

