Drug lord suspected in David Ortiz shooting pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

Cesar (The Abuser) Peralta, 47, faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine as high as $10 million after entering the plea Friday in US District Court in Puerto Rico. He also faces forfeiting much of the business empire he allegedly built on drug proceeds, including nightclubs that Ortiz frequented in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

A notorious Dominican drug kingpin accused by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis of trying to arrange the murder of Red Sox great David Ortiz has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle more than a half-ton of cocaine into the United States.

Peralta has not been charged in the brazen shooting of Ortiz in 2019. The retired baseball slugger was socializing with friends on the outdoor patio of the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo when he was struck with a single round point-blank in the back. Ortiz narrowly escaped death and underwent multiple surgeries over many months before he regained his health.

Davis was hired by Ortiz to investigate the attack amid questions about the integrity of Dominican law enforcement’s handling of the case. Davis concluded that Peralta, who for a while lived in the same condominium tower, placed a bounty on Ortiz and sanctioned a hit squad to take him out because he came to feel disrespected by the baseball star, who is immensely popular in the Caribbean nation.

“Peralta said he had David shot,” Davis said in an interview in March, citing information he alleged US law enforcement officials gathered and shared with him.

Peralta’s lawyer, Joaquin Perez, said in March that Peralta “had nothing to do with” the murder attempt. Perez has since said he will not comment further until he sees credible evidence from Davis to support the allegation.

Ortiz’s spokesman, Joe Baerlein, said he could not immediately reach him to comment on the guilty plea. In March, Baerelin said Ortiz appreciated Davis’s findings and was awaiting “further legal action in the Dominican and US courts to bring final clarity and answers on why this happened to him.”

Thirteen suspects are awaiting trial in Dominican Republic in the case. They include Victor Hugo Gomez, a reputed associate of the Gulf Cartel, who Dominican authorities allege helped to assemble the hit squad.

Peralta pleaded guilty to trafficking massive shipments of cocaine from the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and elsewhere to the United States from 2015 to 2019. Prosecutors allege Peralta and his accomplices were heard on wiretaps conspiring to distribute the drugs and collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in return.

Peralta has been held at a federal detention center in Guaynabo, P.R., since he was extradited from Colombia in 2021, after fleeing the Dominican Republic. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.