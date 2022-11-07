Duxbury volleyball perfectly good again to advance in Division 2 tourney

“They’re improving little bit by little bit each match,” Duxbury coach Pam Thomas said. “It was a good match for us. They communicated and executed very well.”

The third-seeded Dragons, who haven’t dropped a set in their last five matches, outlasted No. 14 Amherst-Pelham, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16, in the Division 2 round of 16 Monday in Duxbury.

As the competition has stiffened, and the pressure has mounted, Duxbury has responded by playing its best volleyball of the year.

Senior captains Chloe Antaya, Olivia Templeton, and Danielle Beckerman were in command early and often for the Dragons (21-0). Antaya was sharp on defense and extended points, Templeton kept the Hurricanes (18-4) guessing with her sets, and Beckerman was a menace at the net.

The Dragons used a 10-2 run midway through the first set to seize command, then kept that momentum rolling in the second. Jane Campbell, Agnes Buell, and Taylor Florek all contributed, as Duxbury consistently kept points alive and made Amherst-Pelham work for everything.

“All of our defenders were on fire tonight,” said Beckerman, a senior catalyst. “They were picking up every ball.”

Amherst-Pelham coach Kacey Schmitt praised the Dragons for coming out with “a lot of fire.” She wasn’t sure whether it was the two-hour, 45-minute bus ride or some other factor, but she believes it took her team time to get in a groove.

The Hurricanes, fueled by Liza Beigel, Amalia Martin, and Audrey Bowen, hit their stride in the third set and took a 9-8 edge. The Dragons responded convincingly once again, though, as Skye Cerow, Caleigh Ryan, and Caroline Cusson helped clinch the match.

Schmitt credited her players for battling the entire way and putting forth an excellent effort all night and all season.

“They never get on each other, they stay upbeat, and they fight their hardest right until the end,” Schmitt said. “That’s really all a coach can ask for.”

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Canton 0 — Brooke Davis (16 points) and Gaby Velazquez (6 aces, 14 points) led the way for the No. 4 Indians (19-3) in a Round of 16 win over the No. 13 Bulldogs (14-8). Dartmouth will host No. 12 Masconomet in the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 3, Blackstone Valley 1 — Yahely Del Rosario Gomez (40 assists) and Vicktoria Todorova (44 digs) powered the No. 7 Whalers (18-1) past No. 10 BVT (18-4) in first-round play. Nantucket will face the winner of second-ranked Lynnfield and No. 15 Rockland in the quarterfinals.

Division 5 State

Turners Falls 3, Whitinsville Christian 0 — Taylor Greene (22 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Abbi Holloway (10 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs) led the way for the No. 4 Thunder (18-2) in their second-round win over the No. 13 Crusaders (10-12). Turners Falls will play the winner of No. 5 Paulo Freire and No. 12 Bourne in the quarterfinals.

Field hockey

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Kate Francini (2 goals) netted the winner in double overtime to lift the No. 16 Patriots (11-4-2) to the first-round victory against No. 17 Lincoln-Sudbury (11-5-1) in Concord. C-C will travel to top-ranked Walpole for the Round of 16.

Division 4 State

Frontier 2, Greenfield 0 — Maddison McKemmie and Hailey Hutkoski scored for the No. 8 Red Hawks (11-2-6) in their second-round win over No. 9 Greefield (12-5-3). Frontier will face the winner of top-ranked Uxbridge and No. 17 Nantucket in the quarterfinals.

Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Cam Kerry, and Khalin Khapoor contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.