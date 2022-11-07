Fenway Sports Group responds to report that Liverpool soccer team is for sale

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, acknowledged a report by The Athletic that suggested the team could be up for sale with a statement issued Monday morning.

Could ownership changes be coming in the Premier League?

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

The Athletic’s story said that the team has been put up for sale, and that a “full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties.” But it also said it is possible a deal doesn’t get done, and that FSG has “looked at opportunities in the past” of a similar nature.

Fenway Sports Group also owns the Boston Red Sox, a stake in NESN, and NASCAR outfit RFK Racing.

FSG is owned by John Henry, who is also the owner of the Boston Globe.

FSG has owned Liverpool since 2010, and made numerous improvements to the club in the past 12 years. Liverpool beat Tottenham on Sunday and is eighth in the Premier League standings. On Monday morning, the round of 16 Champions League draw placed Liverpool in a rematch against Real Madrid, which beat Liverpool to take the title last season.

