Frank Reich out after Foxborough debacle, with Colts jumping to ESPN’s Jeff Saturday as interim boss

The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after their offense produced just 121 total yards and 43 net passing yards at Gillette Stadium, the lowest single-game totals by Indy since 1997.

Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed, so team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday .

Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school, and he’s served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He’s a member of Indy’s Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout, and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.

For the Colts (3-5-1), the past few weeks have been a whirlwind.

Reich announced he was benching 2016 league MVP and longtime veteran Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.

Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. General manager Chris Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week’s trade deadline.

Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago.

“I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, I think he’s an unbelievable man,” said Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, the last head coach still left from the 2018 hiring class. “We all know what we sign up for, and this is the other side of it that’s probably not so ... it’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job.”

The hope is that Saturday can find a solution to Indy’s most glaring problem, an offensive line that has allowed a league-high 35 sacks in nine games. It had been one of the league’s top units from 2018 through last season but has been in flux most of this season.

Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles — and after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to coach Indy. The Colts will face McDaniels in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Worries around Josh Allen arm injury

Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. He said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play.

“The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know how competitive he is, and I would never count him out,” McDermott said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

ESPN reported Allen is being “evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves.” NFL Network reported the QB is likely to be limited in practice this week, but “it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game.”

Allen played down the injury following the game by saying: “There’s some slight pain, but we’ll get through it.”

If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the Bills (6-2) would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings (7-1), one of the 10-year journeyman’s former teams. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland in March, Keenum has appeared in two games this season in mop-up duty.

Allen was hurt two plays into Buffalo’s desperation final drive when Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff knocked the ball loose as the quarterback had has arm ready to pass.

Huff burst in from Allen’s right and got both hands down on the quarterback’s arm to bend his elbow awkwardly.

Giants lose safety Xavier McKinney to vacation injury

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games.

The Giants confirmed the injury after McKinney tweeted about it, and he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Monday evening. Once he is designated to return, he will have 21 days to practice and get ready to play.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney tweeted. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in New York.”

McKinney is one of the young stars of the defense, and the player who relays coordinator Wink Martindale’s calls to the team on the field. McKinney has started every game and is fourth on the team with 38 tackles.

The Giants have a 6-2 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are in position to end a run of five straight losing seasons and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Pro Bowlers back for Browns

Cleveland Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as the Browns ended their extended break, which signaled the unofficial halfway point of the 2022 season. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. A first-time Pro Bowl selection, Teller missed the past two games with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said both were “trending appropriately” . . . Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. He also announced P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback Thursday night against Atlanta despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime Sunday. Baker Mayfield will remain as Walker’s backup with Sam Darnold, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, expected to be inactive as he works his way back into shape.