Jake Crouthamel: a man of intensity, brilliance, and, for one poignant moment, reflection

That was a half-century ago. Mr. Crouthamel died today, and the world beyond his family and a clutch of his former players hardly noticed. But in a life where I knew presidents, senators and governors, Mr. Crouthamel was perhaps the most unforgettable character I ever encountered — a football coach I never played for who later made his greatest mark at a university I never visited, and it is not too much to say that he left marks on me that never disappeared.

There was a time, long ago, when the New England college football teams attracted national attention. There was a time, long ago, when the Globe and The New York Times put Ivy League games at the front of the Sunday sports sections. There was a time when New England sports fans knew the name Jake Crouthamel, and they knew that he was a very big deal.

He was an accomplished running back and I was an aspiring writer. He thought football, especially when his Dartmouth College teams played Harvard, was a clash of cultures and I thought it a mere amusing distraction. He brooded internally, I brooded in the pages of the newspaper. It was a miracle to me that he liked me, and just as big a miracle that I liked him, when I wasn’t afraid of him.

This is not a New England version of Tuesdays with Morrie. It isn’t really Saturdays with Jake, though over the years I spent about 40 Saturdays with Jake. It’s about a relationship conducted in press conferences, muttered asides, long walks, barbecue lunches, and one remarkable hours-long conversation that began one night and ended hours into the next morning. It’s about what men — grown men — talk about when they stop being men who don’t talk about much.

Jake was reared in eastern Pennsylvania but in a sense grew up at Dartmouth, where he was a star runner — named national back of the week by Sports Illustrated after running 15 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-15 win at Cornell — and then an assistant football coach, and finally a garlanded head coach who won three conference championships and was named New England Coach of the Year. Then he went off to Syracuse University, where in 27 years as athletic director he built the Carrier Dome and the Big East athletic conference.

I never met a person — not Bob Dole directing traffic on the floor of the Senate, not Bill Clinton lurching headlong for the presidency — with the focus that Mr. Crouthamel possessed, and with the focus that possessed Mr. Crouthamel. He opened the week when he prepared to play Harvard by asking his Dartmouth team, “Do you hate them?” and he repeated the question every day, refusing to take “no” for an answer, for truly he hated them. When he failed to recruit Ed Marinaro, he told the future Cornell running back that he would never play in a winning game against Dartmouth, a prophecy he redeemed.

When he was at Syracuse our friend Jack DeGange, the onetime Dartmouth sports publicist, and I joined him in Annapolis for a pre-game walk through town before the Orange played Navy.

Jake: Can you imagine doing anything else but this on a Saturday afternoon?

Jack: Actually I can.

Mr. Crouthamel — who lived a life in football, including playing for the Boston Patriots in their 1960 inaugural year — looked at him as if he had become a Soviet agent during the chilliest years of the Cold War.

Years later we three met in his suite at the Pitt-Syracuse game. Mr. Crouthamel huddled in the corner, repeatedly tapped his cigarette on the face of his watch, stared into a parallel universe and refused to speak, so troubled was he over some aspect of the Syracuse running game. I told Jack, “I will never speak to that man again.”

But of course I did. Something drew me in, just as it drew in Reggie Williams, his greatest Dartmouth player and a Cincinnati Bengals standout; just as it drew in Shoun Kerbaugh, who coached with him and said Mr. Crouthamel was a different man once the season started; just as it drew in John Carney, a former player who became governor of Delaware; just as it drew in Donovan McNabb, part of the Crouthamel circle at Syracuse and later a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

“How I’d love to see him again,” Williams told me recently, “the way he was in his prime.”

But his prime flamed out prematurely.

When Ronald Reagan was slipping into an Alzheimer’s fog he wrote the country a remarkable letter, saying, “I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life.” Mr. Crouthamel didn’t see the fog rolling in.

Or maybe he did. Because before that fog hit shore, we sat in a farmhouse on a New Hampshire hill. It was just the two of us; our wives had gone to bed. There was a chill in the house — I remember that vividly — and there sat the bigtime coach and the onetime scrawny student he recruited to be his children’s babysitter, perhaps because he was chary of inviting one of his handsome hulking ballplayers into his home with pretty daughters inching into their teens.

And in that setting — at a time when we both had more yesterdays than tomorrows — he told me a story he had hardly ever shared, how he had gone up to Dartmouth as a high school student, how he was taken with the place — more rambunctious than Harvard, more beautiful than even Princeton — and how he went home to tell his parents that he wanted to go there, to study history and to play football. And that very day, his father told him the family had suffered severe financial reverses, that his sister would have to come home from college at Colby, that he wasn’t going to Dartmouth, that he probably wasn’t going anywhere at all.

In the end he went places, plenty of them. But there, as a football-weekend Friday night turned into a dark Saturday a few hours from the descent of morning frost, I saw into the heart of the man, and there, as the minutes passed quietly, I saw, too, the great vulnerability of the man, and of all humankind. The strongest man I ever knew had tears in his eyes.