Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off Ja Morant, Grizzlies to win in Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies challenged them, especially the masterful Ja Morant, who led a furious rally to take the lead after three quarters.

On Monday at FedEx Forum, the Celtics were finally challenged to win with defense.

MEMPHIS — The Celtics had won six of their first nine games with the No. 1 offense in the NBA. They were outscoring teams. They were winning shootouts. They were winning with jump shots.

In the fourth, with the Celtics clinging to a slight lead, Morant returned to the court to close out the game with one of his one-man shows but the Celtics met his every drive with multiple defenders.

A key 10-0 run gave the Celtics the lead for good, but they managed to make matters hairy when Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum missed four free throws in the final two minutes.

However, Tatum responded to sink two with 2.2 left for a 109-106 Celtics win.

“Our guys have always played hard but [Monday] I felt like we took a step toward our defensive details,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Our guys did a great job carrying it over.

“Defense is something they’ve shown they can do. Some habits take time to build. It’s something we’re definitely getting better at.”

Tatum finished with 39 points on 12-for-25 shooting, carrying the Celtics during a game-changing second-period run. Jaylen Brown had a rough night with turnovers and a couple of offensive fouls but he added 21 points while Al Horford and Smart each added 15.

The Celtics held Memphis to 45 percent shooting and Morant to 3 points in the final period. He led the Grizzlies with 30 points, but it required 24 shots. Desmond Bane added 19, including a dunk that cut the deficit to 1 with 2.9 left before Tatum sealed the game with free throws.

“We’re finding ways to win games,” Smart said. “Finding ways to hold off runs. There’s going to come a time where our shots aren’t falling and our defense needs to stay where it’s at.

“For us, when our shots don’t fall and our defense isn’t where it’s at, we’re in trouble. Just like last year, we have to [make our impact] on the defensive end.”

Tatum and Ja Morant vie for a loose ball during the second half of Monday's game in Memphis Justin Ford/Getty

The Celtics spent the first half of the third quarter fighting off Memphis runs and finally used a Brown dunk to pad their lead to 82-70 with 5:01 left in the period. The offense then would shut down, scoring 2 points for the remainder of the period as Morant made his expected run.

He sparked a 15-2 Memphis surge and John Konchar ended the period with a 3-pointer for an 85-84 lead, the Grizzlies’ first lead since the second period. Morant scored 14 points in the period as he hit two early 3-pointers and then started to attack the rim.

Tatum promised he would cut down on his technical fouls but picked up his second of the season arguing a non-call just before the first period ended.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-point lead before the Celtics executed their best stretch of the season, using an angry and motivated Tatum and key shooting from Malcolm Brogdon to go on a 20-0 run.

Tatum scored 11 of the 20 points while the defense locked down the Grizzlies. Mazzulla’s game plan allowed the shifty Morant to shoot jumpers instead of driving to the basket. He cooperated, choosing 3-pointers and he finished the half 4-for-12 shooting with 13 points.

Tatum scored 19 of the Celtics’ 37 points and Brogdon added 8 in nine minutes off the bench. The defense also responded by holding the Grizzlies to 6-for-24 shooting, including a combined 1 point on 0-for-7 shooting from Dillon Brooks and 3-point specialist Bane.

It was one of the best defensive stretches of the season, and the Celtics also helped themselves by limiting the Grizzlies to one shot, outrebounding Memphis 17-11, with Brogdon picking up four.

“Our physicality after that initial stretch was great,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s a lesson for us that we talk about. It’s a hard league to win in and we’re going to get everyone’s best shot every single night. We have to maintain the standard of physicality and mental toughness.”

The Celtics were fully expecting a track meet, led by the speedy Morant but the Grizzlies instead countered with their supporting case to burn Boston with 3-pointers and key offensive rebounds in the opening quarter.

Smart had 15 points in Monday's win. Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Eight Memphis players scored in the opening period on 53.8 percent shooting in racing out to a 34-28 lead. Memphis canned five 3-pointers and also capitalized on an aggressive Celtics defense by diving to the paint for floaters. A real concern that prolific scoring Morant contributed just 4 points in the first period. He eventually got his offensive going but the Celtics defended well enough down the stretch to nab the win.

“We knew we were going to have that type of effort defensively,” Horford said. “Coach challenged us this morning with that, making sure we need to be better on the defensive end. We put out a good performance and I was very proud of our group in the fourth.”.

