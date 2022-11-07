Kate Francini scores in the second overtime as Concord-Carlisle tips Lincoln-Sudbury

Concord-Carlisle outlasted L-S, 3-2, in double overtime to secure a bid to the Round of 16 vs. top-seeded Walpole. Kate Francini tipped in a Julia Lambert reverse chip two minutes into the second overtime period, marking the end of a grueling game for C-C.

CONCORD — As Dual County League field hockey rivals, 16th seeded Concord-Carlisle and No. 17 Lincoln-Sudbury found themselves in the unique position of meeting for the third time this season, in the first round of the Division 1 tournament Monday night.

Midway through play, the Patriots (11-4-2) lost starter Kate Lyons, who took a ball to the face and was whisked away for stitches to repair the gash above her eye. C-C coach Jacqui Turner said her team rallied around their fallen teammate, and her injury at the beginning of the second half brought about a renewed Patriots team.

“She’s at the hospital right now, and tonight was not going to be her last night,” said Turner. “We wanted to win for her.”

In a display of mental fortitude, C-C also worked to battle back from two one-goal deficits to even up the score. Lambert netted a second-half tally just minutes after having a goal called back, and Francini provided the tying goal in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime.

“Our team has shown that [resilience] all season. We’ve been able to come back, we’ve been able to show grit and determination,” said Turner.

Reagan Malo scored twice for the Warriors, who end the season 11-5-1.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.