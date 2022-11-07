Matthew Judon provides the Patriots with its vibes and its pass rush. And it turns out he’s a pretty nice guy.

With every passing week, Judon doesn’t simply justify the lucrative free agent contract he signed prior to the 2021 season, but continues to emerge as the heart of a defense that, for the second straight week, harassed an overmatched opposing quarterback into submission.

The Patriots do-everything, be-everywhere linebacker notched three more sacks, upping his league-leading total to 11½, while adding four more hits on poor Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger and three other tackles for a loss in the Patriots’ 26-3 win.

It was yet another football Sunday featuring Matthew Judon in all his red-sleeved, energetic glory.

With an ebullient personality so clearly on display in the way he plays, his bouncing steps carrying him in and out of defensive huddles, his gleeful attitude projecting his love for the game, and a motor that revs fast enough to fuel it all, Judon continues to write more chapters in his own inspiring story from an under-recruited, two-star recruit out of his Michigan high school who turned a Division 2 college career into three straight Pro Bowl selections (and counting).

How has he done it?

To help figure it out, I reached out to Grand Valley State University, the D-II school where Judon caught the attention of NFL scouts, figuring head coach Matt Mitchell would have plenty of football plaudits to launch Judon’s way. And he did, more than happy to take time between meetings after his No. 1-ranked team improved to 10-0 on Saturday and advanced to their conference championship next weekend.

But it was a non-football story that resonated the most, revealing who Judon is as a person, one that helps explain why he has become such a central figure in the Patriots’ identity. To put it simply — he’s a pretty good guy.

“We had a thing as a program, there was a camp over here for developmentally disabled youth and adults, called Camp Sunshine,” Mitchell recalled. “It was always in the summer, and he would spend a week of his time there. We had a guy on our team use [the R-word, a common slur for intellectually challenged people defined by specialolympics.org as a form of hate speech].

“Matthew was the first to call him out on that. And it was not done in a disrespectful manner, but more in an educational one. He’s just such an interesting dude. He has a boldness about him, an energy, he’s not afraid to speak his mind. But he also has a great feel for people. He is emotionally and socially very intelligent.”

No doubt the anecdote stuck with me because of the timing, relayed at the same time the neighboring Bruins were still wrangling with the fallout of their decision Friday to sign a Mitchell Miller, a hockey player who admitted to having joined classmates in a horrific incident of bullying and racist behavior toward a developmentally disabled classmate. By Sunday night, the Bruins cut ties with Miller.

Judon is a reminder of the power of positive peer pressure.

“It’s rare that your most talented and most skilled player is also your hardest worker. That was the case with him,” Mitchell said. “Our summer conditioning tests, he’s out there beating receivers in sprints, a 275-pound guy doing stuff that skill guys were doing. There was never a sense of complacency whatsoever. He pushed himself to be the best, and when that guy is doing that, working that hard, you look at the rest of the guys and say, ‘Why aren’t you?’

“As I said, he’s a bold person. I think people are drawn to bold people. He’s not afraid to share his opinion. But he also has a lot of empathy for people.”

And Judon has a ton of respect from his teammates. Just a few reactions from Sunday’s latest dominance, which while not limited to Judon (Josh Uche had three sacks on the way to a team-record nine and Jonathan Jones had a blocked punt and a pick-6), but for which he undoubtedly set the tone, notching a sack and a tackle for loss in New England’s first three defensive plays:

Deatrich Wise Jr.: “He’s a very electrifying player. Once he gets in the game and he does what he does, the crowd goes crazy, the juices start pumping and everybody just gets after it . . . He’s one hell of a player.”

Adrian Phillips: “It is wild no one is talking about [him leading the NFL in sacks] more but he isn’t really worried about that, he just goes out there and lets the tape talk for itself. When the opponent sees that tape, they are thinking about him and his plays before they close their eyes at night.”

Uche: “This is one of the greatest pass rushers I’ve ever seen in my life so it’s an honor to be able to learn from him and watch his game each and every day. I have him give me advice, too, so it’s definitely good.”

Judon has written a story like this before, at 12 ½ sacks last season when the Pats headed into their Week 14 bye. Held without a sack the rest of the way as New England limped to a first-round playoff exit, he is no doubt out to write a different ending now.

“I’m the type, we could have won the same game and I could have had no sacks and Uche, Wise, Anfernee [Jennings], they could have all the stats and I would come up here excited the same way,” Judon said. “It’s all about the wins and losses for me, all about striving for something bigger than myself.”

