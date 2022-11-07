Bruins president Cam Neely on Mitchell Miller: ‘We dropped the ball and I’m here to apologize for that’

Neely said it was a failing of the Bruins’ hockey operations department that it did not discover the extent of Miller’s abhorrent abuse of Meyer-Crothers. They believed, Neely said, that Miller had made a singular mistake when he was 14, and had done work to better himself.

Chief among them: “We didn’t talk to the family,” Neely said, referring to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the Black developmentally disabled classmate Miller bullied for several years.

Calling it his biggest regret as a Bruins executive, team president Cam Neely said the franchise made significant mistakes in the vetting and signing of Mitchell Miller.

Neely was light on specifics about that work.

“From everything I’ve heard, he was working on himself, working in programs to better himself,” Neely said of the “new information” the team cited when cutting ties with Miller. “I was under the impression it was a 14-year-old kid who made a really, really bad decision and did some horrible things, and he’s 20 years old now, so I was under the impression that he, in the last six years, had done a lot of work on himself.”

A number of teams had approached Miller with an interest in signing him, a source told the Globe. Miller said Friday that the Bruins offered him the best “resources,” after he sat down with management and “opened up about what I did and want to do moving forward.”

Why would the Bruins sign Miller when they’re the hottest team in the league?

“The timing was never going to be good,” Neely said. “It got down to are we doing it or not, and we made the wrong decision.”

Neely offered up another apology.

”We dropped the ball, and I’m here to apologize for that.”

Here are some takeaways from Neely’s press conference.

Cam Neely: It’s ‘concerning’ team did not talk to victim’s family

Neely said it was “concerning” the Bruins did not talk to the family of Miller’s victim.

Why didn’t they? “It’s a great question.”

He also said it was a failure as part of the vetting process.

Neely apologized to Isaiah Meyer-Crouthers in his statement on Sunday night, and said he would be reaching out to the family.

Neely also said he was under the impression that Miller would need to speak directly to commissioner Gary Bettman in order to be cleared to play in the NHL.

What’s the message to Bruins fans?

“I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision,” Neely said. “I take pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for and we failed there.”

On the timeline

On Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said that they had been working with Miller for six months.

Neely said that the possibility of the team signing Miller “was brought to my attention in early August.

“... We said if we’re going to do this, we want to make sure he’s in the right programs and understands the values that we have with diversity and inclusion.”

The Bruins “dropped the ball,” Neely said. “And I’m here to apologize for that.”

Key quotes from Neely

On Miller: “I was under the impression that in the past six years he’s done work on himself.” ... “I thought that he was remorseful, I thought that he had changed.”

On second chances: “I do believe in second chances but maybe some dont deserve it. I’m not saying it in that case, but I do believe in second chances.”

On what changed between Friday night and Monday: “We didn’t have enough information, we could have dug deeper.”

Did the Bruins move quickly on signing Miller because there was interest from other teams? “I didn’t care about other teams.”

Does he feel duped? “Yeah, it’s best I not get into that.”

On why Neely signed off on the signing: “It was a decision we didn’t take lightly, I felt that based on everything I knew, he deserved a second chance.”

Kevin Paul Dupont and Matt Porter contributed reporting.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.