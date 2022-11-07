Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly is urged to reconsider hiring Ime Udoka

After the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash, suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka quickly emerged as the front-runner to replace him.
Udoka, who is out on a season-long suspension for violation of team policies, was mentioned in multiple reports as the person most likely to become the next coach in Brooklyn.
Yet according to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets might be rethinking the decision.
According to Stein, “strong voices” have urged Nets governor Joe Tsai to look elsewhere in his search for Nash’s replacement. This, as Stein noted, is due to the “considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”
At 4-6, Brooklyn has been mired in crisis since the end of last season.
The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving last week after he initially failed to apologize for — and did not condemn the content of — an antisemitic video he linked to on Twitter.
Earlier in the offseason, the team’s other star, Kevin Durant, requested a trade. Eventually, the sides were able to resolve their dispute and Durant remained in Brooklyn.
Jacque Vaughn is Brooklyn’s interim coach. The Nets have won two straight.