Newton South makes history with first-ever tournament win

“That’s pretty much been the recipe for our success,” said third-year Newton South coach Floyd Butler. “Defense wins championships. I think I heard that somewhere before.”

The Lions shut out Peabody’s prolific offensive attack and Burris-Khan scored twice late in the first half as eighth-seeded Newton South made program history Monday with a 2-0 win in the first round of the Division 1 tournament, a victory produced in the school’s first-ever home playoff game.

The first postseason victory for the Newton South boys’ soccer program followed a similar script to what got the Lions to this point: stifling defense and timely scoring from their star up front, Kamar Burris-Khan.

Newton South (14-2-3) will host No. 9 Shrewsbury in the second round Thursday.

The match was South’s first postseason appearance since 2011 and featured two teams with different tactical styles.

No. 25 Peabody (13-4-3) entered with 81 goals, tied for second in EMass, the attack led by standout striker and Northeastern Conference MVP John Arruda (29 goals and 10 assists).

Newton South had allowed just 10 goals all season and only once did an opponent score more than one goal in a game.

On a warm but windy night, the defense prevailed as the Lions backline contained and controlled Peabody, a point Butler emphasized in practice all week.

“We made sure we weren’t vulnerable and won 50-50 balls when we had to” said Butler. “I kept telling them to exercise patience, keep them in front of us, and play smarter.”

With the defense holding up, Burris-Khan, the top point scorer in the Dual County League, broke through late in the first half.

The senior striker received a pass from Teddy Ginsburg inside the box, split a pair of defenders, and fired a booming left-footed shot into the top-right corner of the net. Three minutes later, Burris-Khan was on his back, won the ball against two defenders, stood up, and found the same corner for a 2-0 lead.

“Maybe it was luck, I don’t know, but it went through,” Burris-Khan said about his second goal.

The Lions checked off another box from their preseason list. First was to qualify for the tournament. Then, capture the Dual County League title. And, next, win the program’s first playoff game.

What will follow?

“It feels great but we’re not finished,” said Burris-Khan. “We’re the first team at South to win a playoff game. We’re going to win two now.”

Division 1 State

Franklin 1, Belmont 0 — Trey Lovell scored from 25 yards out in overtime to propel the No. 10 Panthers (15-3-1) to a first-round victory.

Shrewsbury 2, Andover 1 — Sophomore Harris Yang and senior Michael Mitsis each scored to lift the No. 9 Colonials (14-2-3) to the first-round win.

Division 2 State

Bedford 5, Silver Lake 0 — Miles Herzog netted three goals in a first-round victory for the No. 3 Buccaneers (12-2-2).

Milton 1, East Longmeadow 0 — Chris Rhoden scored the winner less than a minute into overtime to lift the No. 13 seed Wildcats (5-6-7) to a first-round win at home.

Oliver Ames 2, Reading 0 — Hector Bucio and Joey Carney each contributed a tally as the top-seeded Tigers (16-1-2) earned a first-round victory.

Wayland 3, Somerville 2 — Junior Xande Santos scored the game’s first goal and the winner with under three minutes gone in the first OT for the No. 10 Warriors (11-5-3), whose other tally was provided by Fred Czauderna, in the first-round win. Senior center back Grayson Getz saved a sure goal by clearing a ball off the goal line in the first half that could have changed the entire complexion of the game. Somerville hung tough due to the superb goalkeeping of senior captain Peter Lounsberry.

Division 3 State

North Reading 3, North Middlesex 1 — Josh Stanieich fired in two goals to pace the No. 15 seed Hornets (12-6-1) in the first-round home victory.

Division 5 State

Westport 3, Granby 1 — Hunter Brodeur (2 goals) and Antonio Dutra Africano (1 goal, 1 assist) kept the fifth-seeded Wildcats (18-0-1) rolling with a first-round home win.

Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Cam Kerry, and Khalin Khapoor contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.



