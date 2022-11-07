Their suspense-free, defensively dominating 26-3 victory over rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger and his hapless offensive line in a few ways provided the kind of good vibe that a team wants to take into a bye week.

So the Patriots head into their bye week with a winning record for the first time this season and a stack of contradictions to figure out.

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and story lines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . .

A season ago, the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Colts after the bye week, and it sent them reeling. In a small way, the Patriots performance — they sacked Ehlinger nine times and didn’t allow him to complete a pass until halfway through the second quarter — was a kind of vengeance.

But the Patriots have plenty to sort out if they are going to have a relevant place in the playoff picture. They’re 5-4 now, having won four of their last five . . . but remain in last place in the AFC East. They lead the NFL with 17 turnovers after Jakobi Meyers lost a fumble in this one. And second-year quarterback Mac Jones still hasn’t played a good game this season.

Jones, in his second full game since returning from a calf injury, was adequate, completing 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. But skills that are supposed to be his strengths — accuracy, quick processing, seeing the field — have sometimes been inadequacies this season. He missed an open Rhamondre Stevenson on a deep throw on the second possession, and there were other occasions where he didn’t see open secondary receivers.

The Patriots’ priority in the bye week must be to get him right. I couldn’t have been the only one wondering Sunday how brutal the Patriots’ offense would look right now if it had to play against the Patriots’ defense.

Some further thoughts, upon immediate review . . .

Three players who were worth watching

Players suggested in the Unconventional Preview: Stephon Gilmore, Hunter Henry, Shaquille Leonard.

Matthew Judon (11½) is putting Andre Tippett's franchise single-season sack record (18½) in jeopardy. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Matthew Judon: He set the defensive tone for the Patriots on the Colts’ first play from scrimmage, sacking Ehlinger for a 3-yard loss, and he did not relent all day. He got to Ehlinger again on third down on that first series, but his sack was negated by a Daniel Ekuale roughing the passer penalty. Judon collected Sack No. 2 on the Colts’ second possession, burying Ehlinger on third and 8 for an 8-yard loss, forcing a punt. Judon’s force-of-nature performance continued with a third sack when, in the third quarter, he looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he blew past confused and overmatched Colts running back Deon Jackson to crush Ehlinger. For good measure, Judon also made a superb play against the running game, snuffing out a fourth-and-1 pitch to Jackson on the first play of the fourth quarter and squishing him for no gain. Judon now has 11½ sacks through nine games this season. Andre Tippett holds the franchise record with 18½ in a 16-game season in 1984. Through nine weeks that season, Tippett had just 6½ sacks — he hoarded a remarkable 12 over the final seven games — so Judon is ahead of his pace. All he has to do is stay healthy and avoid a post-bye-week fade.

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) had Sam Ehlinger in his sights. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Josh Uche: While Judon was doing his Tippett things, Uche was doing a fine imitation of Tippett’s colleague at outside linebacker on those mid-’80s Patriots teams, the unheralded Don Blackmon. Uche joined Judon in the three-sack club Sunday, getting Ehlinger twice in the second quarter — including one in which he was on Ehlinger practically before the Colts left tackle came out of his stance — then adding a third early in the third quarter, the seventh of the Patriots’ nine sacks. Uche, a second-round pick out of Michigan in the 2020 draft, has shown flashes of pass-rush talent, but injuries have often been an obstacle. He had just five sacks in 29 career games before Sunday’s special.

A blocked punt and an interception had Jonathan Jones (31) celebrating with his teammates. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Jonathan Jones: As relentless as the Patriots’ pass rush was, it was Jones, a defensive back, who made the two biggest plays of the game. He helped set up the first touchdown when he sprinted in to block Matt Haack’s punt from the Colts 26-yard-line midway through the second quarter. Brenden Schooler recovered at the 5, and two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson made a one-handed grab and tiptoed inside the pylon for a more-or-less insurmountable 13-0 Patriots. Jones did the honors himself on the Patriots’ second touchdown, picking off Ehlinger with just under four minutes left and returning it 16 yards for a touchdown.

Grievance of the game

Jake Bailey’s afternoon didn’t start badly. He boomed a 58-yard punt at the end of the Patriots’ first possession. But by the end of the game, announcers Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta had some fun at his expense after his punt in the final minute traveled 7 yards — yes, 7, the rare single-digit punt distance. Gumbel, who began calling NFL games roughly around the time players stopped wearing leather helmets, wondered if it was the worst punt he’d ever seen. It was the worst of Bailey’s punts on the day, but it wasn’t his only lousy one. In the first quarter, he mishit a 36-yarder that went out of bounds at the Patriots’ 42. What has happened to this guy?

Jake Bailey's punting struggles continued. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Three notes scribbled in the margins

(Predicted final score: Patriots 23, Colts 6)

(Final score: Patriots 26, Colts 3)

It will get lost a little bit in the lauding of Judon and Uche’s pass-rush fiesta, but inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley delivered a terrific performance in his own right. Bentley contributed a team-high nine tackles (one on special teams) — seven in the first half, including a first-quarter sack of Ehlinger. He was essential in holding Colts running backs Jordan Wilkins and Jackson to a combined 36 yards on 14 carries . . . It doesn’t exactly qualify them as a tight end-oriented offense, but Hunter Henry (30-yard catch on Jones’s best throw of the day in the fourth quarter) and Jonnu Smith (a nifty catch-and-run for 24 yards late in the first) were the Patriots’ two longest plays of the game . . . Marcus Jones’s kick and punt returns have become must-see moments. You pause that trip to the fridge if the electric rookie return man is back waiting to field the ball. Jones took a punt for 23 yards early in the second quarter and a kickoff for 32 yards midway through the third. Both eventually led to Nick Folk field goals.

