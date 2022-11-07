Red Sox decline option on lefthander James Paxton

But Paxton suffered a lat strain in his first and only rehab start in Fort Myers, Fla., in August, resulting in his shutdown for the remainder of the year.

One year ago, the Sox signed Paxton — then recovering from Tommy John surgery and expected back in the summer — to a one-year, $6 million deal that included a two-year, $26 million team option that would cover the 2023-24 seasons, if exercised.

LAS VEGAS — James Paxton’s tenure as a member of the Red Sox may be nearing an end without the lefthander throwing a single pitch for the team.

On Monday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team had declined its two-year option.

Paxton will now have until Thursday to decide whether to exercise a one-year, $4 million player option or decline it and become a free agent.

”We’d still love to have him here. He showed some really good things before he got hurt again. Just with the way the year went and not able to get very much game action at all, the [option] terms just didn’t make sense,” said Bloom.

“He handled his rehab great. Just, unfortunate the way it went for him.”

Paxton, who turned 34 Sunday, has a career 57-33 record, 3.59 ERA, and 26.5 percent strikeout rate in parts of nine big league seasons – numbers of a mid-rotation starter (or better) when healthy. But he’s pitched just 21⅔ innings since the start of 2020.

