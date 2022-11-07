Red Sox will decline Tommy Pham’s option, making the outfielder a free agent

The Red Sox will decline Tommy Pham’s $12 million mutual option for next season, making him a free agent, according to a source familiar with the situation. The deal includes a $1.5 million buyout for the outfielder.

Pham, 34, was acquired by the Red Sox via trade from the Reds at the deadline last season. The outfielder had his moments in Boston but spiraled toward the end of the year, finishing the season in an 0-for-18 funk through his last five games.

Pham hit .234 with 6 homers for the Sox (.236 and 17 overall).