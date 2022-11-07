fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox will decline Tommy Pham’s option, making the outfielder a free agent

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated November 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
Tommy Pham was picked up by the Red Sox from Cincinnati at the trade deadline.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will decline Tommy Pham’s $12 million mutual option for next season, making him a free agent, according to a source familiar with the situation. The deal includes a $1.5 million buyout for the outfielder.

Pham, 34, was acquired by the Red Sox via trade from the Reds at the deadline last season. The outfielder had his moments in Boston but spiraled toward the end of the year, finishing the season in an 0-for-18 funk through his last five games.

Pham hit .234 with 6 homers for the Sox (.236 and 17 overall).

There still might be some interest on the Red Sox’ behalf to bring him back, and Pham, who enjoyed his time with the Red Sox, has said he’s willing to entertain a return.

Pham has a rare eye condition called keratoconus and dealt with vision clarity issues last season, which he said impacted his production. He said the condition is under control and he is confident he can have a bounce-back season in 2023.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

