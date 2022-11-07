Some story lines to watch in local men’s college basketball this season

“Maybe what we’re doing, there is a method to the madness,” the coach said. “There is a formula that works.”

The 13th-seeded Eagles upset Pittsburgh and Wake Forest and nearly stunned Miami before losing on a buzzer-beater in overtime in the quarterfinals. Grant believes that experience will pay dividends as BC hopes to keep building momentum in Year 2.

After an up-and-down regular season in Year 1 of the Earl Grant Era, Boston College men’s basketball offered a potential glimpse into the future during an improbable Atlantic Coast Conference tournament run last March.

The Eagles return the vast majority of last year’s contributors and also welcome a potentially transformative freshman class.

Despite landing 13th in the preseason ACC poll, they’re an optimistic bunch.

“I know Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby,” Grant said. “Nobody thought he could. He got invited an hour before the race. We’re in the race. We get to play the games. That’s all that matters to us.”

Grant is a defensive-minded, stern yet charismatic coach, with a soft spot for players who grind and hustle. His roster suits his coaching style, as Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford Jr., T.J. Bickerstaff, and Quinten Post are all back for another year.

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-7-inch, four-star prospect from Minneapolis, is a freshman to know, alongside Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley III. At a recent practice, Aligbe consistently asked his coaches high-level questions.

“It’s an adjustment, but not in the sense that I see myself as someone,” Aligbe said. “No. I’ve always seen myself as I’m here for a team. I’m always here to support those guys. I know they have something building from last year, and I’m trying to contribute to that.”

Aligbe said his goals are to make another run in the ACC tournament and help the veterans play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles added shooting with Cincinnati transfer Mason Madsen and versatility with CJ Penha Jr. This roster has a chance to be one of their most talented in recent memory.

“We had weapons last year, but a lot of us weren’t as confident,” said Zackery, a sophomore guard. “I feel like we went to a few people to try to get a bucket, but this year, we’ve got a lot of trust in each other, and a lot of confidence.”

Martin set to lead UMass

The past seven months have been a whirlwind for first-year UMass coach Frank Martin — in the best way possible.

He has recruited essentially an entire roster, including both transfers and players who were already at the school but didn’t know him personally. Martin is encouraged by what he’s seen so far and said he “couldn’t ask them to be in a better place.”

“We want to create a personality and a team that’s going to go out there and fight and compete like a New Englander,” said Martin. “That’s the bottom line.”

Brockton’s Wildens Leveque, Mattapoisett’s Noah Fernandes, and Beverly’s Matt Cross are all catalysts. Brandon Martin, Rahsool Diggins, and T.J. Weeks Jr., plus freshmen Keon Thompson, RJ Luis, and Tafara Gapare, are in the mix.

“Short-term goal, let’s win an A-10 championship,” Martin said. “Long-term goal, let’s win an A-10 championship.”

Special guest at Harvard

Harvard’s players and coaches met former President Barack Obama at the team’s monthly breakfast club this offseason.

Obama playfully reminded them that their odds of becoming extraordinary leaders in health care, business, or civil rights are much better than the chances they’ll emerge as the next Steph Curry or LeBron James.

“It was more than an honor, and truly a distinct privilege to have President Obama with us,” Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said.

A chance to dance

Merrimack is the favorite in the Northeast Conference for the first time, receiving six of nine first-place votes.

Boston University is projected to finish second in the Patriot League and has a strong chance to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2011. The Terriers won the league tournament in 2020, but March Madness never happened because of the pandemic.

UMass Lowell is projected to finish third in America East — its best projection since it became a Division 1 program in 2013.

Opportunities await

Northeastern has six freshmen on the roster, its highest total since 2009-10. Games with Providence, Syracuse, and Davidson are on the horizon. The Huskies will lean on Marlborough’s Chris Doherty, who led the conference in rebounding last year.

Stonehill is set for its first year in Division 1. Early-season matchups with Connecticut, Providence, and BC, among others, will test the Skyhawks.

William Doherty, a 4-foot-8-inch honorary member on the Holy Cross roster via Team IMPACT, will serve as a source of inspiration once again this season.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.