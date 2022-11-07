Wellesley shuts down Marshfield in Division 1 behind terrific trio of defenders

The three stood tall once again, leading the ninth-seeded Raiders to a 2-0 first-round victory over No. 24 Marshfield Monday afternoon in Wellesley.

Juniors Gaia Jacobs, Isabella deFontaine, and Caleigh Renzella spearhead a defense that has only conceded 12 goals all season.

A trio of juniors has forged Wellesley into an extremely difficult team to play against in the Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament.

“Those three, they’ve given us the luxury to go with that formation,” said Wellesley coach Steve Bailen. “They have speed, they’re tough, they don’t get knocked off the ball, and have good communication supporting one another.”

Three times, the defense stepped up to force an attacking player offside for the Rams (9-8-3). Footraces for through balls were routinely tracked down by the Raiders’ defense and upon winning possession, the defenders found outlet passes to quickly kickstart a counter up the field.

“I feel like when we’re on the field, we just have to keep it calm,” said Jacobs. “We work well together and building it out from the back has been really good.”

Sophomore Peyton Keys kicked off the scoring, making a perfectly timed run to receive a through ball from junior McKay Pratt. Keys finished by blasting a shot acutely into the far corner.

“The coaches have been telling us to stay together as three and make secondary runs behind each other and McKay is really good at flicking it,” said Keys. “I just had to get my first touch right and the far corner is usually open.”

The Raiders (9-1-6) struck again on a similar play. Pratt plucked a ball through the middle, connecting with freshman Emily Burnham. Burnham’s sensational one-touch deposited the ball just inside the right post, affording Wellesley breathing room prior to halftime.

With an airtight defensive unit in front of senior goaltender Allison Jones, the second tally showcased strong off-ball play and runs to space. Instead of looking vertically, intelligent moves to soft spots within the opponent’s current position provided outlets that stretched the defense and supplied supplementary offense.

“Our girls have been there before, we end up in a tie over and over again,” said Bailen. “Our goal was not to come out and get a tie.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 3, Waltham 0 — Maddie Marducci (4 saves) locked down the net with a shutout as the third-seeded Shamrocks (19-0-0) earned a first-round home victory. Ava Graham, Gabby Gjoni, and Isabella Graziano provided the scoring.

Franklin 4, Belmont 0 — Junior Anya Zub scored three goals and Kelly O’Connor provided a goal and an assist, propelling the No. 9 Panthers (15-3-1) to a first-round win.

Hingham 7, Attleboro 0 — Sophie Reale scored three times and Kelsey Tarby netted two goals as the No. 2 Harborwomen (15-0-4) cruised to a first-round victory.

Natick 5, Wachusett 3 — Emma Grant and Nicole Proia each scored twice in a first-round victory for the defending champion Redhawks (14-3-2). Zoe Graves added a tally.

Division 2 State

Danvers 2, Wilmington 0 — Ellie Anderson scored twice and Emily Goddard notched a clean sheet as the No. 12 Falcons (12-4-3) earned a first -round victory.

Duxbury 3, Westwood 0 — Izzy Maser notched a clean sheet and Megan Carney, Josie Lee, and Morgan Cheverie scored to lead the No. 8 Dragons (9-6-3) to their first tournament win since 2008. Duxbury advances to face No. 9 Canton (11-3-5) on Friday.

Holliston 2, Westborough 1 — Junior Kaitlyn O’Connell and sophomore Anya Holden scored in the second half to lead the No. 26 Panthers (10-7-2) in the first round. Holliston advances to face No. 1O Silver Lake Regional (8-3-8) on Thursday.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior captain Lindsay Wilson netted three goals and Sydney Comeau added a tally, carrying the No. 4 Cougars (14-2-3) to a first-round victory.

Mansfield 3, Walpole 0 — Maddie Fernandes tallied twice and keeper Olivia Salisbury notched a 4-save shutout to lead the No. 6 Hornets (12-3-4) in the first-round matchup. With the win, Mansfield advances to play against No. 11 Longmeadow (14-3-2) on Wednesday.

Division 3 State

North Reading 2, St. Mary’s 0 — Allie Lanciani scored twice and keeper Maggie Schulz notched the shutout to lead the No. 13 Hornets (14-3-1) in the first-round showdown. North Reading will face No. 5 Nipmuc Regional (16-2-1) on the road on Thursday.

Stoneham 6, Middleborough 0 — Sabrina Sacco tallied three assists and Julia Bois notched a clean sheet to lead the No. 3 Spartans (14-3-2) in the first-round victory. Stoneham moves on to face No. 14 Archbishop Williams (14-5-0) Wednesday.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 8, East Boston 1 — Sophomore Tess Barrett turned in a terrificremarkable performance, scoring five times to the lead the No. 1 Skippers (13-1-3) to a first-round victory.

Division 5 State

Georgetown 4, West Boylston 0 — Senior captain Carena Ziolkowski scored twice to lead the No. 6 Royals (12-5-2) in the first-round matchup. Georgetown will move on to face No. 11 Quaboag Regional (8-9-2) Friday.

Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Khalin Kapoor contributed to this story.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.