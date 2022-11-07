Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Red Sox. Now what?

The Sox fumbled any opportunity of signing Bogaerts to a below-market deal in spring training, when they proposed adding one year and $30 million to the remainder of the six-year, $120 million deal that the shortstop signed prior to the start of the 2019 season. That modest proposal proved an end-point in spring negotiations rather than a conversation starter, and the Sox never re-engaged Bogaerts in talks during the season.

To no one’s surprise, the four-time All-Star opted out of the final three years and $60 million of his contract on Monday, thus becoming a free agent. For the first time since he signed at Fenway Park as a 16-year-old out of Aruba, the shortstop is no longer officially a member of the only organization for which he’s ever played.

Team officials — including principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe), president/CEO Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom — repeatedly articulated a desire to keep Bogaerts in a Sox uniform beyond this year as a cornerstone player. Though the Sox were at best fringe contenders at the trade deadline, the team declined to discuss deals involving Bogaerts.

But while the team did reach out to Bogaerts and his agent, Scott Boras, shortly after the end of the regular season, by that point, a deal – unless on terms dictated completely by Boras – was unlikely. According to a major league source, while the team talked with Bogaerts early in the offseason, it seemed clear in recent weeks that there would be no deal, leaving Bogaerts to opt out.

What does that mean for his future in Boston? It’s too early to say.

The opt-out does not rule out a return. Over the past two decades, other franchise cornerstones (most notably David Ortiz and Jason Varitek) reached free agency before ultimately re-signing. Still, as Freddie Freeman’s departure from Atlanta last winter suggests, once a franchise icon reaches free agency, his return can’t be taken for granted.

As the Red Sox attempt to escape the wreckage of their last-place 2022 season, the idea of improving without Bogaerts is daunting. Last year, in what he considered a down year, Bogaerts hit .307/.377/.456 with 15 homers in 150 games.

How some top shortstops performed in 2022 Their age is as of June 30. Player (age) Avg OBP Slg WAR Xander Bogaerts (29) .307 .377 .456 6.1 Trea Turner (29) .298 .343 .466 6.3 Dansby Swanson (28) .277 .329 .447 6.4 Carlos Correa (27) .291 .366 .467 4.4 SOURCE : Fangraphs

He led all big league shortstops in average and on-base percentage ranked fifth in slugging, and thanks to one of his best defensive seasons at short, he finished with 6.1 Wins Above Replacement (as calculated by FanGraphs), fourth among MLB shortstops, behind only Francisco Lindor (6.8 WAR), Dansby Swanson (6.4), and Trea Turner (6.3) — in line with perennially elite performances over the last five years.

“I don’t see how we get better if we’re losing him,” teammate Trevor Story said in the final days of the season.

Still, there are potential paths forward for the Sox if Bogaerts departs.

Bogaerts is one of four All-Star shortstops on the free agent market this winter, with Turner, Swanson, and Carlos Correa (who, like Bogaerts, opted out of the final seasons of his Twins contract on Monday to become a free agent) all likewise available to all 30 teams.

There are arguments to be made in favor of the other three over Bogaerts, whose slugging percentage has dropped in each of the last three seasons, whose excellent 2022 numbers were in part a product of a huge number of groundball hits, and whose future at short has been questioned for his entire career.

Turner is nine months younger than Bogaerts and one of the foremost five-tool talents in baseball. He’s also shown the ability to adapt to different positions.

How top shortstops performed from 2018-22 Player Avg OBP Slg WAR Xander Bogaerts .300 .373 .508 22.4 Trea Turner .301 .357 .486 24.9 Dansby Swanson .257 .321 .434 15.4 Carlos Correa .272 .352 .465 18.9 SOURCE : Fangraphs

Though Correa has been less durable than Bogaerts, he is two years younger, crushes the ball with impressive frequency (even if his numbers, somewhat puzzlingly, do not fully align with how hard he hits the ball), and has a history of October excellence.

Swanson won the NL Gold Glove at short in 2022 and his 52 homers since 2021 are the most among the current free agent shortstop crop. He’s a steady contributor on both sides of the ball.

Of course, Turner, Correa, and Swanson will all command nine-figure deals as free agents — and Correa and Turner, in particular, are expected to secure larger contracts than Bogaerts. That raises the question: If the Red Sox will open their wallet for a shortstop, does it make sense to roll the dice (a metaphor to employ ad nauseum during the GM Meetings at the Conrad Las Vegas) on a potential upside play from outside the club or stay with a known organizational pillar?

There are other options that would bypass the deep end of the free agent pool. Story — who’d spent his career with the Rockies as a shortstop from 2016-21 before moving to second (in deference to Bogaerts) when signing with the Sox — could move back to short, though his declining arm strength over the last two years raises questions about the feasibility of such a move. Moreover, moving Story off of second would create a hole at that position.

Kiké Hernández could move to either second or short, though if he moves out of center, the Sox likewise would have to address the vacancy there — in a free-agent market that features superstar centerfielder Aaron Judge, another standout in Mets leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo, and virtually no other solid starting options.

Or, the Sox could seek a glove-first shortstop (Elvis Andrus?) as a short-term answer and invest money elsewhere, perhaps in bolstering a pitching staff in dire need of upgrades or, more dramatically, a run at Judge.

Those interconnecting possibilities attest to the complexity of the Red Sox’ efforts to build their 2023 team now that Bogaerts is a free agent. His decision does not come as a surprise, but it does serve as a reminder that the team faces a labyrinthine offseason.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.