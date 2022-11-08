At Agganis Arena, wrestling champs The Acclaimed will bring the noise

The duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, also known as current world tag team champions The Acclaimed, have become main event-level attractions over the last year and a half. Wednesday at Agganis Arena, the pair will have their entrance soundtracked by a Caster-crafted beat that opens with sirens — a rafters-rattling signal that The Acclaimed, as Bowens puts it in the declaration that punctuates his team’s entrance, “have arrived.”

Since All Elite Wrestling returned to the road in mid-2021, the upstart wrestling promotion has encouraged “pops,” or large crowd reactions, by blasting well-known songs, including Fozzy’s charging “Judas,” which introduces that hard-rock outfit’s multi-tasking frontman Chris Jericho, and X’s roaring cover of “Wild Thing,” which serves as the entrance music for AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

“Max makes music, so I remember telling him, ‘Whatever you make, it needs to have some sort of sound or something that once it hits, people know it’s us,’ ” says Bowens. “You hear certain little riffs, and you know exactly who’s coming out. He came up with those sirens, and now they’re synonymous with The Acclaimed.”

Bowens and Caster, who recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of their signing to AEW, have risen through AEW’s ranks since their first appearances on its YouTube show “AEW Dark.” Bowens has an outsize charisma; Caster, who raps and produces under the name Platinum Max, drops incisive freestyles before most matches. The two have developed a fiery chemistry in the ring.

Those qualities, as well as their uncanny talent for coining catch phrases that can be easily turned into crowdwide chants, prompts for enthusiastic hand gestures, or slogans on signs in the team’s signature color of hot pink, have made The Acclaimed one of AEW’s biggest home-grown success stories since the promotion’s launch in October 2019.

On Wednesday, The Acclaimed will be part of an eight-man tag match in advance of their upcoming title defense at the Nov. 19 pay-per-view event “Full Gear.” Alongside the old-school pugilists FTR, The Acclaimed will face off against their “Full Gear” opponents Swerve in Our Glory, made up of the effortlessly cool Swerve Strickland and the graceful big man Keith Lee, and Austin and Colten Gunn, the sons of The Acclaimed’s father figure, the “incredible mentor” Billy Gunn.

In September, the duo won the AEW tag belts from Swerve in Our Glory at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., not far from Bowens and Caster’s hometowns in New Jersey and on Long Island, respectively. Bowens’s boyfriend and family were in the crowd. “I really don’t remember much other than everything shaking, confetti, and then looking up — and in that entire sea of people I was able to see my dad,” Bowens says. “That’s a really cool memory that I’ll always have.”

After the victory, Bowens, who is AEW’s first openly gay champion, posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “To anyone who needs to hear it right now . . . It all gets better.” The clip captured Bowens, Caster, and Billy Gunn backstage after their title win. “Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this,” Bowens says in the video. “I never thought I would be able to live my dream because there was a time where I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself. But I fought through that [expletive]. And now I cry because I’m a champion.”

“It was just me speaking from the heart of somebody who never thought that they would be able to be in a situation like that because of my sexuality,” Bowens recalls. “Thinking back to [when I believed] that I wouldn’t be able to accomplish these things, and I wouldn’t be able to live the life that would make me happy. And then fast forward: I’m standing in front of a sold-out arena, holding up a title as AEW’s first openly gay champion. It was just very surreal. It was very emotional. I wanted people to see that from a very authentic perspective.”

Pro wrestling is at its most effective when it presents amped-up versions of athletes’ personalities, and Bowens feels that The Acclaimed’s take on that ideal is key to the team’s appeal. “What you see on TV is me,” he says. “I’m not trying to pretend to be anything any more. It resonates with people because they can tell if you’re BS’ing or not. They can see right through all that.”

Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE/RAMPAGE

At Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. $40-$105. 617-358-7000, agganisarena.com



