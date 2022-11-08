For FX, Noah Hawley brings ‘Fargo’ to 2019, ‘Alien’ to Earth

The cast for the upcoming fifth season is looking pretty good, too. Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple, Lamorne Morris are on board. And Dave Foley — yup, from Kids in the Hall — has just been added. He will play an adviser to Leigh’s self-made billionaire.

I generally get excited when I see the cast lists for FX’s “Fargo” anthology series. Previous seasons have included Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Jean Smart, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, Chris Rock, Ben Whishaw, and Jessie Buckley in some excellent performances.

Little about the plot has been revealed. It’s set in 2019 this time, and we’re told the season will ask the question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Meanwhile, show creator Noah Hawley is also at work on another series for FX that’s adapted from the world of movies — the “Alien” franchise. It will be set on Earth in the near future, without Ellen Ripley.

