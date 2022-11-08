If you’re injured on a city sidewalk, your payout is based on an outdated law

The fall also proved to be quite costly. Evans hustles to make a living as a freelance photographer. Some years she barely gets by. Summer is by far her busiest season, when she makes most of her money, at weddings and other events.

She fell hard, breaking a bone in her upper left arm and leaving her writhing in pain on the sidewalk.

Allison Evans was walking on the sidewalk on Newbury Street in Boston one day last summer when her foot got caught on an unseen two-and-a-half-inch lip protruding from the pavement.

But Evans couldn’t work last summer. Her arm needed to mend. She figured she lost more than $10,000 in income. And she figured the city of Boston should compensate her. After all, the city is responsible for maintaining safe streets and sidewalks, and the lip was a defect in need of repair. (It has since been fixed.)

Does the city of Boston have a legal duty to compensate Evans?

Yes, but its liability is capped at $5,000, under a state law that hasn’t been updated since 1965. Under that law, when someone is injured due to a defect in a street or sidewalk, the state, city, or town responsible for maintaining it only has to pay $5,000 at most.

It doesn’t matter how badly someone is hurt. It doesn’t matter how much income they lost or how high their medical bills. The cap is ironclad.

The cap may have made sense when the state Legislature increased it to $5,000 back in 1965. That amount, however, if adjusted for inflation, would be a little more than $47,000 today.

Almost every year bills are filed with the state Legislature to raise the cap to $100,000. But none have passed.

“Woefully inadequate,” Martin Healy, chief legal counsel of the Massachusetts Bar Association, said of the maximum $5,000 available to injured people. “It creates a substantial injustice for everyday people who have the misfortune of being injured on a sidewalk.”

The bar association and the state Academy of Trial Lawyers have long lobbied the state Legislature to raise the cap, which has now gone almost 58 years without an increase. Healy said lawmakers typically give them “a sympathetic hearing,” but nothing happens.

The fact that the state, as well as cities and towns, can limit its liability is rooted in a centuries-old concept known as sovereign immunity, which originated in England. It’s based on the idea that, as one legal institute puts it online, “the King could do no wrong,” and therefore could not be dragged into court.

Today, the rationale for liability caps is purely fiscal. It saves taxpayers from funding large legal settlements. It’s a good thing, I suppose, except if you are the one injured.

The cap for injuries on streets and sidewalks is one of several on the books. In the late 1970s, the Legislature set a limit of $100,000 on damages paid in any civil case against the state or a municipality. That means, for example, if you are injured in a school building, you can collect 20 times more than if you are injured on the sidewalk outside the school.

There is an exception for wrongful conviction and incarceration: In those cases, the cap is $1 million, plus attorney fees.

That cap was on vivid display last month when a jury awarded $33 million to Fred Weichel, who was wrongly convicted of murder and served 36 years in prison. While a great moral victory for Weichel, who has always maintained his innocence, his financial win was limited to $1 million.

Allison Evans demonstrated with her hands how the sidewalk was uneven where she fell. The sidewalk is now marked by a yellow paint stripe and repaired. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A 2018 survey of states showed Massachusetts had some of the lowest caps in the country on civil cases against the state or a municipality.

Evans had no idea what was in store for her when she was loaded into an ambulance and whisked to the hospital on June 2. She spent hours in the hospital and left with her aching arm in a sling. It was impossible to handle a camera.

Evans’s income is modest enough to qualify her for MassHealth, the state’s health care insurer for low-income residents. It has covered her medical expenses, which include ongoing physical therapy.

For that coverage, Evans said she’s grateful.

But her loss of income plunged her into debt, most of it on credit cards. Within days of her injury, Evans filed a claim with the city of Boston. And it’s a good thing she acted so quickly. The law requires persons injured on streets or sidewalks to give notice of a claim to the state or municipality within 30 days, one of the shortest notice periods in any category prescribed under the law. No doubt plenty of worthy claims are extinguished for not meeting that tight deadline.

And more folks get injured on streets and sidewalks than you might think: About 25 claims get filed monthly with the city of Boston.

Evans got the name of an experienced personal injury law firm, Parker Scheer LLP, from a friend of a friend. But, when they met, the lawyers told Evans they couldn’t take the case.

In fact, the lawyers said, no lawyer would take the case. Personal injury lawyers usually get paid one-third of any settlement or jury award they win. But lawyers can’t make a living representing clients when the potential payout is limited to $1,666.

The legal consultation with Evans consisted mostly of probing for other possible defendants — those not subject to the cap because they are private, such as a property owner who had assumed responsibility for maintaining that section of sidewalk, or a utility company that was doing work in the area when the mishap occurred.

But there were no other potential defendants and Evans, without a lawyer and strapped for cash, agreed to a $2,500 settlement from the city last month.

“It just seemed the process was being dragged out and could go on indefinitely,” Evans said. “It was really frustrating and I needed the money to pay my bills.”

Some of the lawyers I spoke with said a prime reason to increase the cap is to incentivize state and municipal governments to keep sidewalks and streets in good repair — or else face serious financial consequences.

Another good reason, said lawyer Sam Segal, is to shift the burden of financial loss from the one individual who gets injured to all taxpayers.

Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said current law sets an appropriate balance between the interest of individuals and taxpayers.

“If the cap is increased it would significantly shift more cost to the taxpayer,” he said.

I hope I never take the kind of tumble Evans took, but if I do, and I lose income as a result (because I can’t type with one hand), I want to be fully compensated by the municipality that didn’t fix a broken sidewalk.

Sovereign immunity? It belongs in the history books, not the law books.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.